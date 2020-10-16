Elkhart Lake modules include headless, 4.5W model with SIL2 FuSa

Eurotech’s Linux-ready “CPU-161-19” and “CPU-161-20” Compact Type 6 modules offer RE and FE variants of the Atom x6000, respectively, with up to 3x 2.5GbE controllers. The industrial FE models add SIL2-compliant Functional Safety.



Earlier this month, Eurotech announced a pair of CPU-180 COM-HPC modules with 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core GRE processors, including a CPU-180-02 module that exploits Tiger Lake GRE’s Functional Safety (FuSa) features. Now the company has followed up with two COM Express Compact Type 6 modules based on Intel’s similarly 10nm fabricated Atom x6000E (Elkhart Lake), including a CPU-161-20 module that adds similar FuSa features provided by the Atom x6000FE variant. This is the first product we have seen that supports the FE models.







CPU-161-19 (left) and CPU-161-20 (preliminary renders)

(click images to enlarge)



The FuSa-ready CPU-161-20 is joined here by a CPU-161-19 module equipped with Elkhart Lake RE variants. The RE parts have been adopted by several embedded products including TQ’s Compact Type 6 TQMxE40C1 and TQMxE40C2 modules.

Like the FE parts, the RE models support Intel’s TCC and the similar TSN synchronized networking features, which Eurotech says supports “soft Real Time” applications. They lack the FE’s FuSa features, which Intel refers to as Intel Safety Island, which are compliant with IEC 61508-2:2010 (SIL2) and ISO 13849-1 Cat 3 PL = d requirements.

The FuSa technology provides “an integrated, independent and specialized core” that “oversees the semi-lockstep execution of critical workloads,” says Eurotech. This is not be confused with the Intel PSE Cortex-M7 companion core, which is available on all the Elkhart Lake models, and which offers remote, network proxy, embedded controller, and sensor hub features as well as out-of-band (OOB) and in-band (INB) device management.

On the CPU-161-20 model with the quad-core Atom x6427FE, “critical and non-critical workloads can be executed simultaneously, via hypervisor separation of the FuSa and non-FuSa environments,” says Eurotech. The other available CPU-161-20 SKU uses the dual-core Atom x6200FE, which manages a low 4.5W TDP by skipping the graphics.

Although there are only two product names, Eurotech is really supplying four major feature configurations, some of which offer multiple processor options:

CPU-161-19 01, 02, 03 – RE (TCC/TSN) – 2.5GbE controller

CPU-161-19 21, 22, 23 – RE (TCC/TSN) — adds touch, ADC, plus 2x more optional 2.5GbE and more CAN, UART, and GPIO

CPU-161-20 21 – FE (TCC/TSN, FuSa) – headless, 1GHz, dual-core, 4.5W Atom x6200FE with higher-end features like the CPU-161-19 21, 21, 23 plus PCIe

CPU-161-20 22 – FE (TCC/TSN, FuSa) – Like the 21 model but with 1.9GHz, quad-core, 12W Atom x6427FE; adds display outputs

Eurotech supports its 95 x 95mm Compact Type 6 modules with its Yocto-based Everyware Linux distribution, as well as standard Linux, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and unnamed RTOSes. The modules also support Eurotech’s Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/OSGi middleware for IoT gateways.



CPU-161-19

The three lower-end 01/02/03 CPU-161-19 variants provide the same RE processors as the three higher-end 21/22/23 models: the dual-core, 1.2GHz Atom x6212RE and quad-core, 1.5GHz Atom x6414RE and 1.9GHz Atom x6425RE. These SKUs operate at 6W, 9W, and 12W, TDP, respectively, on both the low-end and high-end models. They also supply up to 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB DDR4-3200, respectively. The RAM, which can be in-band error-correcting IBECC, is soldered to the module.







CPU-161-19 partial spec list across 6x models

(click image to enlarge)



Standard features include 2x SATA 3.0, embedded SPI flash, factory optional SDXC, 2x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, LPC, and SMBus. They all provide 2x DDI (HDMI/DVI/DP++) at up to 4Kp60 plus LVDS or factory optional eDP. You can also add a factory optional VGA interface. HDA audio and speaker interfaces are standard.

The three higher end models add to the standard 2.5GbE controller with a factory option for 2x additional SGMII 2.5GbE ports via proprietary (non COM Express) extensions for 3x 2.5GbE overall. These 21/22/23 models also add a touch controller, 6x ADC, and 2x quadrature encoder interfaces, which can be used for tasks such as camera controls.

The higher end 21/22/23 models add more serial interfaces — 3x 2-wire and 5x 4-wire UARTs compared to 2x TX/RX UARTs — as well as more GPIO. Whereas the lower end models furnish 4x GPI and 4x GPO, the 21/22/23 models give you configurations including 5x GPI, 4x GPO, and 3x GPIO. You also get 2x I2C and 3x SPI instead of single helpings, and 2x CAN-FD instead of a single factory optional CAN-FD.

All the CPU-161-19 models provide an RTC, watchdog, TPM 2.0, and temperature sensors. The 12V modules operate at -40 to 85°C with 5% to 90% RH humidity resistance.



CPU-161-20

The FuSa-ready CPU-161-20 ships with 4GB RAM for the headless Atom x6200FE (model 21) and 16GB for the Atom x6427FE (22), once again with soldered DDR4-3200 with IBECC support. Aside from the 21 model’s lack of display ports, both the 21 and 22 models have features that are identical to those of the higher-end CPU-161-19 21/22/23 SKUs.







CPU-161-20 partial spec list across 2x models

(click image to enlarge)



The CPU-161-20 adds PCIe interfaces, which are not listed for the CPU-161-19. PCIe is not available, however, if you add the two SGMII 2.5GbE options. The PCIe lineup is listed as 1x PCIe x4 Gen3 (or 2x PCIe x2 Gen3 or 4x PCIe x1 Gen3), as well as 2x PCIe x1 Gen3.

The CPU-161-20 complies with EN 62368 and UL 60950 safety standards in addition to the standards listed farther above. Customization services are available for all Eurotech Elkhart Lake modules.



Further information

The CPU-161-19 will be available in Q2 2021. No timetable was listed for the CPU-161-20. More information may be found in Eurotech’s CPU-161-19 announcement and product page, as well as the CPU-161-20 announcement and product page.