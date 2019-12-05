Edge AI motherboard combines Coffee Lake with MXM-linked Nvidia GPU cards

Ibase unveiled a Linux-supported “MT800M-P” motherboard for AI applications with an 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPU and an MXM slot for Nvidia GPU cards. Other features include 4x GbE, 2x DP, PCIe, M.2, and mini-PCIe.



After watching the embedded industry squeeze and shrink their products for power- and space-efficient IoT devices, we’ve lately seen a modest trend towards giganticism as systems bulk up to support full-size GPU boards for edge AI applications. The latest is Ibase’s 270 x 220mm Intel Coffee Lake based MT800M-P SBC, which supports AI services such as speech recognition, image analysis, and visual search and media processing in the retail, banking and transportation industries.







MT800M-P, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The MT800M-P sports four different expansion interfaces. There’s a mini-PCIe slot for wireless, an M.2 M-key 2280 socket for NVMe, and a PCIe x16 interface for an optional riser card supporting 3x PCIe x4. The star of the show is an MXM 3.0/3.1 socket for compatible Nvidia graphics cards up to 190W.

The motherboard provides an LG1151 socket and Intel QM370 chipset for desktop-class Intel 8th Gen Celeron and Core i7/i5/i3 processors, with support for Ubuntu and Windows 10. Other large-scale Coffee Lake boards include Axiomtek’s comparatively compact, 170 x 170mm MANO521 thin Mini-ITX board.







MT800M-P and detail view

(click images to enlarge)







MT800M-P portside detail view

(click image to enlarge)



You can load up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 and store data via 2x SATA III connectors in addition to the M.2 slot. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are onboard along with 2x DisplayPorts and single DVI-D and VGA ports. Also on the coastline are 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (i.e. USB 3.0), 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS232/422/485 ports.Internal I/O includes 4x USB 3.1 for a total of 8x USB interfaces and 4x RS232 for a total of 6x serial connections. Other features include 4-in/4-out DIO, a watchdog, and hardware monitoring. Dual audio jacks are fed by an Intel CNL PCH-H HD audio controller with a dual-channel Realtek ALC662-VD0-GR codec.

The MT800M-P has a 24V, 240W DC input and operates at 0 to 60°C. Humidity resistance is listed as 90% (non-condensing @60°C).



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MT800M-P board. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.