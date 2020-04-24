Edge AI mini-PC spins up Nvidia’s Xavier NX

CTI’s compact “Rudi-NX” embedded computer runs Linux on a Jetson Xavier NX module for up to 21 TOPS AI at 15W. Features include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 3x M.2 with NVMe, 4x GMSL cam inputs, and -20 to 80°C support.



Guelph, Ontario based Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) recently announced the Rudi-NX Embedded System along with its Quark Carrier board, which supports Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX and Nano modules, but does not power the Rudi-NX. The 135 x 105 x 50mm mini-PC is available only with the Jetson Xavier NX.







Rudi-NX, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Rudi-NX updates CTI’s circa-2016 Rudi computer which launched with a Jetson TX1 and later supported the Jetson TX2. For more information on the Linux-driven, hexa-core Xavier NX module, which offers greater Arm CPU and GPU power than the Jetson TX2 in a smaller, Jetson Nano-sized footprint, see our earlier report on the Quark Carrier and other Xavier NX carrier boards

The Rudi-NX is designed for low-power edge AI applications driven by the Xavier NX’s support for up to 21 TOPS AI processing at 15W. The system is “capable of running multiple neural networks in parallel and processing data from multiple high-resolution sensors simultaneously,” says CTI. The fanless Rudi-NX supports -20 to 80°C temperatures and offers a 9-36V DC input

The Rudi-NX adds to the Xavier NX 8GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC 5.1 with a full-size SD slot and an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe x4, NVMe, and video capture card support. The system also provides M.2 B-key 3042 (USB 3.0 and 2.0) and M.2 E-key 2230 (PCIe x1 and USB) slots. A SIM card slot (linked to the E-key) and 4x antenna mounts are also available along with optional WiFi/BT, LTE, and NVMe modules.







Rudi-NX block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



Media features include an HDMI 2.0 port with the ability to decode up to 2x 4K @ 30fps, 6x 1080p @ 60, or 14x 1080p @ 30 streams using HEVC. You also get 4x GMSL 1/2 camera inputs that interface with the Jetson module’s MIPI-CSI-2 interfaces. Video encoding options including 2x 4K @ 60, 4x 4K @ 30, 12x 1080p @ 60, and 32x 1080p @ 30 streams via HEVC and 16x 1080p @ 30 using H.264.

The SERDES-derived GMSL technology supports bi-directional data, power, and control through a single cable at up to 15 meters without losing latency. GMSL is supported on CTI’s Rogue carrier board for Nvidia’s higher-end Jetson AGX Xavier module, and is incorporated within E-con’s NileCAM30 camera kit for the Jetson TX2.

The Rudi-NX is equipped with 2x GbE, 4 x USB 3.0, and single micro-USB OTG and isolated CAN 2.0b ports. There is also a GPIO connector for 2x I2C, 2x SPI, 4x GPIO, 2x PWM, 3x +5V out, 3x +3.3V out, and single UART and RS-485 interfaces.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Rudi-NX Embedded System, but the system is listed on back order at WDL Systems for $1,692. More information may be found in Connect Tech Inc’s announcement and product page.