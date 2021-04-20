Dual-LAN router board starts at $26

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Wireless-Tag has launched a $26 “IDO-SBC2D06-V1A” SBC that runs Linux on a dual -A7 SigmaStar SSD201 or SSD202 with 2x 10/100 Ethernet ports, WiFi/BT, 40-pin GPIO, and a choice of MIPI-DSI connectors for 4- or 7-inch LCDs.



Last September, Chinese SoC manufacturer SigmaStar launched a $10 IDO-SOM2D01 compute module, which runs Linux on the company’s dual-core, Cortex-A7 based SSD201 SoC. Wireless-Tag, which also appears to be the manufacturer of the IDO-SOM2D0 module, has now launched a Raspberry Pi sized IDO-SBC2D06-V1A SBC, which sells on Taobao for 170 RMB ($26) when it equipped with the IDO-SOM2D01 module with the 64MB DDR2 equipped SSD201 SoC. The SBC costs 180 RMB ($27.60) for a new variant of the module with the almost identical SSD202, which offers 128MB DDR2.







IDO-SBC2D06-V1A, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



SigmaStar’s IDO-SOM2D01 and IDO-SOM2D02 modules add 2GB SPI NAND flash, a Singmaster SSW0101B WiFi/Bluetooth module, and dual 10/100 LAN controllers. Interfaces expressed via the 96 castellated edge pins include USB 2.0 host, 4-lane MIPI-DSI for 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps displays, and audio line-out, AMIC, and DMIC. You also get 4x UART, 2x I2C, 4x PWM, SDIO 2.0, I2S, SPI, and GPIO.

The IDO-SBC2D06-V1A SBC from Wireless-Tag runs Linux on the up to 1.2GHz SSD201 or SSD202. A GitHub page with driver code for the WiFi/BT module has been posted by the linux-chenzing community, which is working on mainline Linux support for the SSD201/SSD202.







IDO-SBC2D06-V1A (left) and its IDO-SOM2D01 module

(click images to enlarge)







Industio IDO-SBC2D70 mainboard details (left) and MYZR GW300

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The IDO-SBC2D06-V1A is equipped with dual 10/100Mbps Ethernet ports and a choice of MIPI-DSI connectors for either a 4-inch RGB-565 or 7-inch RGB-888 display. The latter is possibly the same screen used on a recently launched Industio IDO-SBC2D70 7-inch resistive touch-panel, which is based on the SSD201 or SSD202. CNXSoft, which first reported on the Wireless-Tag SBC , also covered MYZR’s SSD202-powered GW300 IoT gateway, which features a 4G LTE modem.Neither the Taobao shopping page or the Wireless-Tag website listed any additional specs that we could see, although the images suggest there is a microSD slot, 40-pin GPIO, and USB 2.0 host and micro-USB ports. You can also see UART and microphone headers and possibly a power input jack and coin-cell battery holder.



Further information

The IDO-SBC2D06-V1A SBC is available on Taobao for 170 RMB ($26) with the 64MB SSD201 or 180 RMB ($27.60) with the 128MB SSD202. More information may be found on the Taobao shopping page and more may eventually appear on the Wireless-Tag website.

