Dual-GbE, 24-bit DAQ system does machine monitoring on the edge

Adlink’s “MCM-204” is a compact, rugged digital acquisition computer for machine condition monitoring with a Cortex-A9 SoC, 4x 24-bit ADC inputs, 2x GbE, 2x USB, isolated DIO, and a RESTful-enabled Linux SDK.



Adlink has launched a rugged, dual-Ethernet DAQ system with a Linux-based SDK designed for machine condition monitoring (MCM) using a RESTful API. The MCM-204 is equipped with four 24-bit ADC inputs to support remote real-time monitoring, analysis, and control.

The 126.5 x 110 x 40mm MCM-204 follows Adlink’s earlier, and larger, Intel Apollo Lake based MCM-100 “machine condition monitoring edge platform.” It joins other DAQ computers such as Advantech’s 12-bit MIC-1810 and 16-bit MIC-1816, as well as Raspberry Pi DAQ HATs such as MCC’s MCC152.







MCM-204

(click images to enlarge)



Based on an undisclosed 1GHz Arm Cortex-A9 processor, the system enables MCM with a 24-bit DAQ combined with a dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, which transmit data to the backend server and enable daisy-chain connection of multiple devices. The Linux-driven SDK has a RESTful API that reports machine conditions, a C/C++ API for streaming data, and a web console for easing remote configuration and use as a portable DAQ.

The SDK features an “exclusive” Custom Filtering Algorithm import mechanism that allows users to modify filter or pre-processing algorithms in C/C++ and compile under Linux. The system can “migrate domain-knowhow filtering algorithms to the edge in a secure manner,” says Adlink.



MCM-100

High-frequency signals are captured at 128kS/s, and all input channels have a built-in IEPE 4mA excitation current source, “eliminating the need for additional signal conditioning to trigger sensors to capture signals,” says the company. The MCM-204 supports digital tachometer, digital temperature sensor, and voltage output load current sensor functions for acquiring rotating speed, temperature and load current. The system can calculate vibration-related indices such as voltage, FFT, and RMS.

The MCM-204 supports Adlink’s scalable DataConnect Pro SaaS for remote monitoring. Last September, Adlink added DataConnect Pro as a software-as-a-service option for its earlier MCM-100.







DataConnect Pro

(click image to enlarge)



The MCM-204 is equipped with 1GB DDR3, 4GB eMMC, 2x GbE, and 2x USB 2.0 ports (WiFi dongles only). The 4x analog inputs feature rugged BNC connectors and the isolated 4-channel DIO uses a terminal block. Other features include a digital temperature sensor, 4x LEDs, and a DIN rail kit with optional wall mounting.

The system provides a 9-30VDC input with 1.5kV isolation and runs at a maximum of 8.8W There’s a 0 to 50°C operating range, IP30 protection, and resistance to vibration (5 Grms, 5-500 Hz, 3 axes), shock (100 G, half-sine 11ms), and humidity (95% @ 40°C non-condensing). Adlink also lists certifications for EMC, EMI, EMS, and safety.

“Conventionally, in order to provide constant machine monitoring, a DAQ system consisting of an embedded host computer and DAQ card are deployed at remote machine sites,” stated Tim Juan, Director of Adlink’s IoT Solutions & Technology. “However, when remote machines are numerous and spread out geographically, the deployment of DAQ systems at each site becomes prohibitive. The MCM-204 standalone edge system can be easily integrated at field sites, and perform the task of filtering raw data without the need for a host computer, significantly reducing the required data bandwidth.”



Further information

The MCM-204 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Adlink’s announcement and product page.

