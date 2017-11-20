DragonBoard gains a camera kit

Arrow’s DragonBoard 410c Camera Kit combines the 96Boards SBC with D3’s DesignCore Camera Mezzanine Board OV5640 and a 5-megapixel camera module.



D3 Engineering’s DesignCore Camera Mezzanine Board OV5640 is a 96Boards mezzanine add-on designed to work only with the Arrow Electronics/Qualcomm DragonBoard 410c. Arrow and D3 have now launched a kit that provides a DragonBoard 410c with the D3 board and a miniature 5-megapixel autofocus camera module. The kit’s Linux software runs on the 96Boards CE SBC’s quad-core Cortex-A53 based Snapdragon 410 SoC.







DragonBoard 410c Camera Kit (left) and DesignCore Camera Mezzanine Board OV5640 on its own

The D3 camera mezzanine, which was unveiled in June , is designed for embedded vision applications. It can connect up to two MIPI CSI-2 cameras and enables direct access to the Snapdragon 410 SoC.

The direct MIPI-CSI connection “eliminates the need to decode USB or Ethernet protocols, resulting in lower power and higher performance,” says D3. The mezzanine board also presents some other interfaces in addition to MIPI-CSI: 2x UART, 2x SPI, and single I2C, PCM, and GPIO.

The DragonBoard 410c Camera Kit bundles the DesignCore Camera Mezzanine Board OV5640 with the DragonBoard 410c, a power supply, and the Leopard Imaging Micro Camera Module OV5640. The Leopard module is built around an OmniVision OV5640 1/4″ CMOS image sensor, and supports 5-megapixel @ 15fps and 1080p @ 30fps video. It has a 3.5-inch focal length and 10cm-to-infinity focus distance, as well as a 65-degree field of view.

The D3 mezzanine and camera kit are supported with Debian-based software and downloadable custom boot and root file system images. Demo software displays 1080p video via HDMI. Linaro says it plans to support the D3 board in its next base release.

Schematics are available for open hardware customization. In addition, D3 is providing optional design services including interfacing other image sensors, developing algorithms, and providing a path to production.

“This kit helps us get customers going fast, and then through our design services we can customize the system, ruggedize the hardware, add software features, add different cameras, or even do chip-down designs with the Snapdragon and get them to market,” stated Jason Enslin, embedded vision product manager at D3 Engineering. D3 helped one early customer quickly add a second camera to create a two-way dash camera.



DragonBoard 410c

The concept behind the 96Boards mezzanine standard was that the add-on boards could work interchangeably on all 96Boards SBCs. Yet, technical evolution tends to mimic its biological counterpart: Differentiation is inevitable. The other nine official 96Boards mezzanines work on any 96Boards SBC, although the MIPI Adapter Mezzanine – AiStarVision and the Gumstix/Arrow AeroCore 2 are intended primarily for the Dragonboard.

Arrow’s Qualcomm-backed DragonBoard 410c was one of the first 64-bit ARM hacker SBCs, and it remains one of the most popular 96Boards models. At 85 x 54mm, the $75 SBC is about the same size as the Raspberry Pi. The quad -A53 Snapdragon 410 is accompanied by 1GB LPDDR3 RAM and 8GB eMMC. There’s no Ethernet port, but you get WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, HDMI, microSD, 3x USB ports, and the 96Boards 40-pin low-speed and 60-pin high-speed connectors.



Timesys launches DragonBoard webinar series

This week Timesys announced a Timesys University webinar series titled “Developing for Industrial IoT with Linux OS on DragonBoard 410c.” Co-sponsored by Qualcomm and Arrow, the four-part series debuts on Nov. 21, 9AM PST, and runs bi-weekly through Dec. 5.

The webinar series features hands-on development of a Qt-based UI application on top of the OpenEmbedded Reference Platform Build (RPB) BSP from Linaro and 96Boards.org. Topics include OE/Yocto Project build systems and BSP customization, as well as the Timesys TimeStorm IDE, BLE and sensor integration, GUI development, and security technology. More information and registration may be found here.



Further information

The DragonBoard 410c Camera Kit is available from Arrow for $225. More information may be found at Arrow’s camera kit shopping page. The D3 Engineering DesignCore Camera Mezzanine Board OV5640 is also available separately for $125, including the camera module, but not the DragonBoard. More information may be found at Arrow’s D3 camera mezzanine page. The D3 board is also found on this 96Boards.org page and D3 page.

