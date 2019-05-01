DIN-rail PC offers modular extensions

MEN Micro’s Linux-friendly “MC50I“ is a highly rugged DIN-rail industrial computer with an Intel Apollo Lake SoC, 3x GbE ports, M.2 NVMe storage, and modular I/O extensions.



The fanless MC50I industrial computer is primarily intended as a 35mm DIN-rail computer, but it also ships with optional wall- and 19-inch rack mounting. The 144 x 132 x 42mm system comes with a choice of I/O and wireless extension modules that add to the latter, horizontal dimension. Suggested applications include security gateways, predictive maintenance systems, CCTV control, and diagnostics servers.







MC50I and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The MC50I supports Linux or Windows, but defaults to a Linux 4.10 stack. Quad-core, 1.6GHz/2.0GHz Atom x7-E3950 and dual-core 1.3GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3930 SoCs from the Apollo Lake generation are on tap.

You can load up to 8GB of soldered DDR3 RAM with ECC support. There’s up to 64GB soldered eMMC and an M.2 M-key (2242/2260/2280) slot that supports NVMe and other PCIe x1 cards.

The MC50I is equipped with 3x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and a single, up to [email protected] DP 1.2a port. You also get isolated RS-232 and RS-232/RS-485 via DB9 ports. Other features include TPM 2.0 security plus a watchdog, RTC, 10x LEDs, a board management controller, and temperature measurement.



M3 serial add-on

The optional extension modules, which appear to work with all of MEN Micro’s DIN-rail systems, include LTE advanced, WLAN, GNSS, CANBus, and various I/O add-ons. A removable storage shuttle module supports a 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD. This is likely the recently announced M2 module, which can be doubled up on a single system to add up to 8TB storage. There’s also a new M3 serial extension module (image at right).

The IP20-protected MC50I supports -40 to 70°C temperatures and offers shock, vibration, altitude, and humidity resistance compliant with various EN 50125 standards. Other EN standard compliance is listed for electrical safety and EMC emissions and immunity, including vehicle EMC.

There’s a 24V DC input via a 3-pin plug connector, as well as an ignition input for remote power control. The system offers long-term availability through 2034.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MC50I. More information may be found in MEN Micro’s announcement and product page.