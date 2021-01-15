DIN-rail net appliances supply four GbE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email



Axiomtek unveiled two Linux-ready DIN-rail network PCs with 4x GbE ports: the compact, rugged “iNA100” runs on Apollo Lake while the Coffee Lake based “iNA600” adds a 16-GbE port L2 managed switch and an optional PCIe x8 MXM slot.



On Dec. 30, Axiomtek announced an iNA600 networking appliance based on Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors. The company followed up yesterday with a much more compact iNA100 net appliance running Apollo Lake. Both systems run Linux or Windows, offer at least 4x Gigabit Ethernet ports, and can be mounted on DIN-rails.



iNA100

The fanless, 150 x 120 x 54 mm iNA100 is designed for industrial IoT security applications. The system runs a Yocto-based Linux or Win 10 on the dual-core, 1.3GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3930, which has a low 6.5W TDP.







iNA100

(click images to enlarge)



You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866, including ECC RAM, via a single slot and store data on a 2.5-inch, internal SATA bay and a half-size mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support. There is also a full-size mini-PCIe with USB signals for wireless.

The iNA100 is equipped with 4x GbE ports with LAN bypass on one pair. You also get 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, RS-232/422/485, and RS-232 ports. Other features include a watchdog, TPM 2.0, 4x LEDs, and reset and GPI buttons.

The 1.1 kg iNA100 is constructed of aluminum and steel and is powered by a dual-pin 12VDC terminal block. The system provides a -20 to 60°C operating range with 10% – 95% RH, non-condensing humidity resistance. The announcement also mentions vibration endurance of up to 2 Grms.

DIN-rail is standard and wall mounting is optional. Other options include SATA and mSATA storage, a 60W adapter and power cord, and WiFi and 3G/LTE modules.



iNA600

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Like the iNA100, the 8th Gen Core powered iNA600 ships with 4x GbE ports. It also features a 16-port Layer 2 managed switch “for use in edge AI inference, cybersecurity, and function virtualization,” says Axiomtek. The switch “ensures the data flows at a pace that will not overwhelm the sending and receiving devices.”







iNA600

(click image to enlarge)



There is also an option for 8x GbE ports with Power-over-Ethernet, but it is unclear if this replaces the L2 switch or if it converts half of the 16 ports to PoE. One of the four standard GbE ports supports Intelligent Platform Management Interface 2.0 (IPMI 2.0) “for monitoring data transition and operations between servers or systems.”

The iNA600 supports Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake Core i9/i7/i5/i3 and Xeon processors via an LGA1151 socket and supplies an Intel C246 I/O chip. You can load up to 32GB DDR4-2666, including ECC RAM, Storage features include dual 2.5-inch SATA III SSD bays and a SATA DOM slot.

The system provides a standard mini-PCIe slot with USB and PCIe. Optional expansion features include 2x additional mini-PCIe or M.2 slots with PCIe x4 that support an optional Intel Movidius M.2 VPU card. There is also an optional PCIe x8 MXM slot for an Nvidia GPU card.

The 265 x 214 x 176mm system is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, VGA, RS-232/422/485, and RS-232 ports. Other features include 8x DIO, a watchdog, TPM 2.0, 8x LEDs, 2x switches, and 2x antenna holes.

The 8kg, steel constructed system supports -20 to 60°C temperatures with 10% to 95% RH, non-condensing humidity tolerance. The iNA600 is powered with a 24V terminal block input.



Further information

No pricing information was provided the “coming soon” iNA100 and the available iNA600. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s iNA100 announcement and iNA100 product page, as well as its iNA600 announcement and iNA600 product page.

