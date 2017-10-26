DIN-rail IoT gateway builds on Raspberry Pi CM3

Dek Italia’s hackable, $249 “Telegea Smart Hub” IoT gateway is built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, and offers sensor, serial, I2C, and XBee I/O.



Dek Italia’s Telegea Smart Hub is built around a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 (CM3), and is available as an SBC or as a 155 x 86 x 60mm “TSH-CM R3B0” DIN-rail system. Applications range from a “simple data logging device to a complete smart home solution,” says the Pomezia, Italy based company.







Telegea Smart Hub in TSH-CM R3B0 DIN-rail enclosure version

Dek Italia calls the Telegea “open hardware,” by which it means the “hardware components are well documented,” and “each component is supported by open source drivers and additional software that can be obtained free of charge and modified to fit specific needs.” It’s been tested with the OpenHAB and Home Assistant open source IoT frameworks, and supports the full range of Raspberry Pi software.

Dek Italia provides a custom version of Raspbian Jessie Lite with Linux 4.9x or later, which posted on GitHub. The stack supports the board’s special functions, including drivers for RTC, ADC, I2C relay cards, and more.







Telegea Smart Hub board

Raspberry Pi

CM3

The Telegea Smart Hub builds on the Raspberry Pi CM3’s quad-core -A53 Broadcom BCM2837 SoC, 1GB LPDDR2 RAM, and 4GB eMMC, with features including a 10/100 Ethernet port and optional, 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n. There’s also an XBee module compatible connector for ZigBee and other RF modules.

The system is further equipped with 2x USB host ports and SHT21 temperature and humidity sensors with expansion connectors. RJ14 connectors are available for SPI and I2C relay cards, and there are 3x headers for GPIO and additional SPI and I2C connections.

Other features include an RS-485 Modbus port and a serial debug interface. There are also screw terminal interfaces for 1-wire, 6x digital inputs, and 4x analog inputs. A dedicated on-board circuit can measure input voltage using two of the integrated ADC channels, providing “valuable data for the systems health check,” says Dek Italia.







Telegea Smart Hub block diagram (left) and detail view

5VDC power is available via 12-24VDC/VAC screw terminal inputs, as well as a micro-USB port. A separate micro-USB OTG port can be used for flash programming. An RTC with battery is onboard, along with a programmable push button and LED.

The board fits inside a commercial Camdenboss CNMB/9 DIN rail enclosure. It’s optionally available with one such enclosure, protected per IP10 and a -10 to 50°C temperature range. Sold together with the mainboard, the enclosure version is called the TSH-CM R3B0.



Further information

The Telegea Smart Hub with enclosure (TSH-CM R3B0) sells on Tindie for $249 (or $279 with shipment to the U.S.). On eBay Italia, it sells for 240 Euros ($280) or for a board-only version without the enclosure or RPI CM3 module, 179 Euros ($209). More information, including technical documents and more details about the custom Raspbian build, may be found at Dek Italia’s Telegea product page and the Telegea GitHub page.

