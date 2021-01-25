DIN-rail gateway offers dual LAN and dual RS485

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Unipi Gate G110 and G100 are PLC-ready DIN-rail gateways that run Linux on a quad -A53 SoC with 16GB eMMC, GbE and 10/100 LAN ports, and up to 2x RS485 ports with modular extensions.



Czech based Unipi, which started out in 2014 with a Raspberry Pi based UniPi automation controller board and followed up with products including an Allwinner H5-based Axon automation controller, has now launched the $243 Unipi Gate G100 and $272 Unipi Gate G110 DIN-rail gateways.







Unipi Gate G110 (left) and Unipi Gate G100

The Unipi Gate is described as a Linux IoT gateway and logic controller designed for industrial automation, building management systems, and other automation projects. It can be used as a data logger in SCADA or MES control systems or in cloud services within smart city, smart factory and IoT/IIoT projects.

The Unipi Gate G100 and G110 are identical except that the G110 has dual isolated RS485 terminal block ports vs. one on the G1000. RS485 can connect to devices such as boilers, HVAC systems, electric motors, energy meters, and other gateways and PLCs.







Unipi Gate G110 with Unipi Extensions (left) and Extensions feature comparison

Unipi offers its own RS485 connected, DIN-rail mountable Unipi Extensions, which use the Modbus RTU protocol. The Unipi Extensions, which include Neuron Patron Gate xS51 and xS11 modules, can be addressed via control software running on the remote master control unit or can be set manually via the integrated DIP switch.

The Unipi Gate runs Debian Linux, with support for NodeRED, on an unnamed, 600MHz SoC with 4x Cortex-A53 cores. Other features include 512MB DDR3, 16GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. There are Gigabit and Fast Ethernet ports, as well as a USB 3.0 port.







Unipi Gate G110 detail and side views

The 94 x 70 x 35mm system weighs 140 grams and offers a 6-36 VDC input with reverse polarity protection. Power consumption ranges from a typical 3W to a maximum 12W. Other features include multiple LEDs, a real-time clock, and a service button.

The IP20-protected Unipi Gate supports 0 to 55°C temperatures with 10-95% relative humidity tolerance. In addition to the standard DIN-rail mount, which supports vertical or horizontal mounting, there is an optional wall mount that supports installation in an electrical cabinet. Customization services are also available.



Further information

The Unipi Gate G100 is available for 199.96 Euros ($242.80) and the Unipi Gate G110 sells for 223.96 Euros ($271.94). More information may be found in Unipi’s announcement and product page plus the Unipi Gate G100 and Unipi Gate G1100 shopping pages.

