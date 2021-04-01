Dev kit unlocks 2-TOPS Rockchip RV1126

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Geniatech’s “DB1126” dev kit has a compute module that runs Linux on Rockchip’s quad -A7, NPU-equipped RV1126 and offers 2x LAN plus HDMI and CSI inputs. Geniatech also unveiled an RK3399 based SDM board for kiosks.



Geniatech has posted a product page for a full-featured DB1126 development board equipped with a compute module built around Rockchip’s new quad-core, Cortex-A7 based RV1126 with up to 2.0-TOPS NPU. The Beijing-based company has also posted a page for an SDM3399 that runs Android on a Rockchip RK3399 and adopts Intel’s SDM-S modular form factor for interactive signage systems (see farther below).







DB1126 exploded view with floating Core-board module and HDMI input daughercard

(click image to enlarge)



Rockchip’s camera-oriented RV1126 (translated) showed up earlier this year on Firefly’s CAM-C1126S2U camera module. Firefly also has a similar CAM-C1109S2U model based on the similar, but dual-core, 1.2-TOPS RV1109. In addition, Beiqi Cloud recently previewed a TB-96AIoT-1126CE SBC built around the RV1126 that adopts Linaro’s new v2.0 version of the 96Boards CE Standard form factor.

No clock rate was listed for the RV1126, which has an up to 2-TOPS NPU that supports INT8/INT16 mixed operation. The AI chip’s calculations are easily convertible to the network model of a frameworks such as TensorFlow, MXNet, PyTorch, and Caffe, says Geniatech.

The RV1126 is further equipped with a 14-megapixel ISP and imaging post-processor with 3F HDR and a variety of camera effects. There is also a 2D graphics engine with a 4K H.264/H.265 encoder/decoder. Other features include a RISC-V based MCU and support for “250ms fast booting” and up to 3x simultaneous sensor inputs.







DB1126

(click images to enlarge)



Geniatech, which recently unveiled an RK3568 Development Board and similar RK3566 Development Board based on Rockchip’s new 4x Cortex-A55 based RK3568 and RK3566, deploys the RV1126 via a “Core-board” module, which connects to the 140 x 125mm carrier board via dual 100-pin B2B connectors. The module is equipped with a minimum of 256MB of RAM. As noted by the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the product, the cited maximum of 64GB is impossible with this 32-bit SoC. (The Firefly camera tops out at 2GB DDR3.) The module also supplies 8GB to 16GB eMMC.

The DB1126 board is equipped with a microSD slot plus GbE and 10/100 Ethernet ports. The 802.11ac radio, which on one page is listed as optional, appears to be located on the carrier rather than the module.

Bluetooth 5.0 is optional, and there is also support for wireless options including LTE, GPS, LoRa, ZigBee, and Z-Wave. These are presumably connected via USB as the RV1126 does not support PCIe.

The DB1126 is further equipped with an HDMI output port and a possibly optional HDMI input, which is deployed via a stacked module. Other media features include 2x MIPI-CSI connectors and a MIPI-DSI link.







DB1126 partial detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The DB1126 provides 4x USB 2.0 ports, a single USB Type-C port, a 2-wire UART interface, and an IR receiver. There is also an earphone jack and a mic with two-way noise reduction. The board is powered via a 12V/2A DC input jack, and there is a watchdog and an RTC with coin-cell holder.

The systems runs an undisclosed flavor of embedded Linux. Access to an “open development document” is negotiable, and there are a variety of hardware and software customization services.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





SDM3399

We have previously seen signage systems based on the hexa-core Rockchip RK3399, such as Advantech’s EPC-R4710, but Geniatech’s SDM3399 is the first RK3399 based product we have encountered that uses Intel’s signage-oriented Smart Display Module form factor. SDM boards integrate with SDM compliant displays via a PCIe x8 edge interface in special cabinetry aimed at locations with space constraints.

While most SDM boards and more fully configured SDM systems use the SDM-L (Large) version of the spec, the SDM3399 uses the 100 x 60mm SDM-S (Small) variant like Aaeon’s Kaby Lake based ASDM-S-KBU. The Geniatech board, which was spotted by CNXSoft has a slightly thicker profile of 25mm. The board supports English/Chinese multi-language OSD.







SDM3399

(click images to enlarge)



Like the Aaeon board, the SDM3399 is a barebones SDM product However, there are options for a plastic frame, as well as wall- and desktop mounting for retail and interactive communication applications.

The SDM3399 runs Android 7.1 or higher on the RK3399 with 2GB to 4GB RAM and 8GB to 64GB eMMC. Communications features include a GbE port, 802.11ac with Bluetooth, an M.2 socket, and an antenna interface.

Other features include 2x USB 2.0 ports and an audio out jack. There is also a connector for an external battery.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the DB1126 or SDM3399. More information may be found on Geniatech’s DB1126 and SDM3399 product pages.

