CutiePi tablet based on Raspberry Pi CM3+ starts at $169

On Kickstarter: a $169 and up, open source “CutiePi” tablet that runs a Linux- and Qt-based stack on a quad-core, 1.2GHz Raspberry Pi CM3+ Lite. You also get an 8-inch, 1280 x 800 touchsceen, a 5000mAh battery, and USB and micro-HDMI ports.



Taiwanese startup CutiePi, Which has been teasing details about its Raspberry Pi Compute Module based CutiePi tablet since last August, will go live on Kickstarter on Tuesday. The 8-inch tablet starts at a super early bird price of $169 and features a CutiePi UI shell based on Qt and Raspberry Pi OS (the latest version of Raspbian). The tablet is OSHWA-certified for open source hardware compliance and will also be available in a PCB-only package.







CutiePi

(click images to enlarge)



The CutiePi uses the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ , which has the same quad -A53 Broadcom BCM2837B0 SoC found on the Raspberry Pi 3B+. Due to the lack of a PMIC, you won’t get the 0.2GHz boost to 1.4GHz that you get on the SBCs, but it’s otherwise the same, including the 400MHz VideoCore IV GPU. CutiePi offers a PMIC on its carrier board and also adds an STM32 MCU.

The CutiePi adopts the $25 “Lite” version of the CM3+. Like the other models, it provides 1GB LPDDR2 RAM, but it lacks flash memory. Instead it provides circuitry for connecting to a microSD slot, which is the sole storage connector on the CutiePi except for the single USB 2.0 host port.







CutiePi and detail view

(click images to enlarge)





RPi CM3+

The 213 x 134 x 12mm tablet has an 8-inch, 1280 x 800, IPS screen with 5-point multi-touch capability. The 5000mAh battery charges from a USB Type-C port and lasts up to five hours when set to 50 percent brightness.

The table is equipped with a micro-HDMI port, 6x GPIO pins, 802.11b/g/n with Bluetooth 4.0, and a handle that doubles as a stand. Other features include a gyroscope, an amp, and a sleep/wake button.

The CutiePi shell will ship with applications including typing a command in terminal, connecting to a WiFi hotspot, and logging into webpages. The tablet will also support Raspberry Pi OS on its own via XWayland.

Other open-spec, Linux-based tablets include Pine64’s $100 and up, 10.1-inch PineTab. The tablet runs Ubuntu Touch on an Allwinner A64 with 2GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, mini-HDMI, 2x USB, dual cams, and an M.2 slot, and offers an optional $20 keyboard.



Further information

The CutiePi will be available on Kickstarter tomorrow starting at $169 for the super early bird package. Shipments are expected in Q4 2020. More information may be found on the Kickstarter page and CutiPi website.