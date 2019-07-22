Compute module and SBC showcase Cortex-A7/M4 processor

Emtrion’s “emSBC argon” SBC is powered by an “emSTAMP-Argon” module that runs Linux or Android on a dual-core Cortex-A7 STM32MP157 SoC and offers dual CAN ports.



Germany-based Emtrion has posted a product page for a compute module and SBC equipped with the new STM32MP1 system-on-chip from STMicroelectronics (ST). Like the Renesas RZ/N1D SoC that powers Emtrion’s SBC-RZN1D, the STM32MP1 on Emtrion’s emSTAMP-Argon module combines a pair of 650MHz Cortex-A7 cores with a Cortex-M MCU, in this case a 209MHz Cortex-M4. Unlike the monolithic SBC-RZN1D, the emSBC argon SBC is a sandwich-style product that integrates the emSTAMP-Argon module using an edge-castellated “stamp hole” interface.







emSTAMP-Argon (left) and STM32MP1 SoC models

Spec list for emSTAMP-Argon and emSBC argon (left) and emSTAMP-Argon block diagram

The 35 x 35 x 4mm module, which was announced in early March, and was covered recently along with the emSBC argon on CNXSoft , is available in either STM32MP157A or STM32MP157C models, both of which add dual FD-CAN support and a Vivante 3D GPU that supports OpenGL ES 2.0 and up to WXGA (1280×800) at 60fps video. The optional STM32MP157C version adds a hardware crypto chip with TRNG, tamper, secure boot, and TrustZone support. Other STM32MP1-based boards include Kontron’s SOM-STM32MP157 module, Arrow’s 96Boards-style Avenger96 SBC, and i2SOM’s new PanGu SBC.Both Linux and Android BSPs are provided. The Linux BSP is likely based on ST’s a new “mainlined, open-sourced” OpenSTLinux distro with Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded underpinnings. The Cortex-M4 chip is supported by an enhanced version of ST’s STM32Cube development tools which have been modified to also support the Cortex-A7 cores.

Emtrion is also offering the open source jailhouse Linux-based partitioning hypervisor for virtualization applications. In addition, the module supports PROFINET, EtherCAT, and EtherNet / IP real-time protocols.

The emSTAMP-Argon module is equipped with 512MB DDR3L, 8MB QSPI-NOR flash, and an eMMC socket that supports up to 64GB. (The emSBC argon SBC is loaded with 8GB eMMC.)

The 5V-powered module is equipped with a Fast Ethernet controller, as well as I/O including 24-bit RGB and dual-channel MIPI-DSI. You also get 2x FD-CAN 2.0, ADC, DAC, PWM, and more, as indicated in the spec list above.







emSBC argon

The 104.5 x 77.5mm emSBC argon SBC builds on the module with a microSD slot plus 10/100 Ethernet, USB 2.0 host, and micro-USB OTG ports. All the other I/O appears to be on headers and connectors, including a MIPI-DSI interface. There’s also a barrel jack for power.

Both the module and SBC are available in 0 to 70°C and -40 to 85°C models. The module offers long-term availability of up to 15 years.



Further information

The emSTAMP-Argon module and “attractively priced” emSBC argon board appear to be available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on Emtrion’s emSTAMP-Argon and emSBC argon product page.

