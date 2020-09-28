Compute module and dev kit aim Snapdragon 865 at AR/VR

Lantronix has launched 50 x 29mm “Open-Q 865XR SOM” and $995 dev kit that runs Android 10 on a 15-TOPS NPU equipped Snapdragon 865 with 6GB LPDDR5, 802.11ax, and triple MIPI-CSI interfaces.



Intrinsyc, a subsidiary of Lantronix, has introduced an IoT-oriented compute module and development kit based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 (SXR2130P) SoC. The $445 Open-Q 865XR SOM and $995 Open-Q 865XR SOM Development Kit follow Intrinsyc’s more smartphone-oriented Snapdragon 865 Mobile HDK. The Open-Q 865XR targets imaging intensive embedded applications including Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) applications in AI machine learning, medical, gaming, logistics and retail sectors.







Open-Q 865XR SOM (left) and Development Kit

(click images to enlarge)



Qualcomm’s 7nm-fabricated, octa-core Snapdragon 865 features 4x up to 2.84GHz, Cortex-A77 based Kryo 585 cores along with 4x Cortex-A55 like Kyro cores clocked to 1.8GHz. The SoC is further equipped with a 587MHz Adreno 650 GPU and a Hexagon 698 DSP with a 15-TOPS Hexagon Tensor Accelerator NPU. The DSP works with a new Qualcomm Sensing Hub for voice applications.

For imaging, the Snapdragon 865 includes a dual-core, 14-bit Spectra 480 ISP enabling Dolby Vision video capture, 8K recording, HD slow-motion video @ 960fps, 200-megapixel photos, and simultaneous capture of 4K HDR video and 64-megapixel photos. Other features include a security coprocessor, WiFi-6 (802.11ax) support, and more, as covered in our Snapdragon 865 Mobile HDK report.

While the Snapdragon 865 Mobile HDK is built around an SBC, the Open-Q 865XR SOM Development Kit is equipped with a 50 x 29mm Open-Q 865XR SOM. The module is just slightly larger than its 50 x 25mm, Snapdragon 845-based Open-Q 845 uSOM.

The Open-Q 865XR SOM ships with 6GB LPDDR5x RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 flash along with dual-band 802.11ax (WiFi 6)and Bluetooth 5.1. The 3.7V module is also equipped with a PMIC with battery charging support.







Open-Q 865XR SOM, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The module can drive up to 3x displays with 4K resolution via 2x DP and 2x 4-lane MIPI-DSI at up to 5040 x 2160 @ 60fps (or 120Hz in VR mode). The 3x 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces with CCI I2C control support up to 64-megapixel @ 30fps imaging. The module supports up to 4K240/8K60 decode and 4K120/8K30 encode or in concurrent operation, 4K60 decode and 4K30 encode.

The Open-Q 865XR SOM provides 2-lane PCIe Gen3 and USB 3.1 host and Type-C. Other I/O includes 4-bit SD 3.0, UART, I2C, I3C, SPI, GPIOs, sensor I/O, and the audio interfaces indicated in the dev kit section below.



Open-Q 865XR SOM Development Kit

The module connects via dual 100-pin connectors to the dev kit’s Mini-ITX carrier board. The 170 x 170mm baseboard provides DisplayPort 1.4 via USB 3.1 Type-C at up to 8.1Gbps per lane. You also get 2x 4-lane MIPI-DSI for an optional, smartphone form-factor touchscreen and 3x 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces for an optional 13-megapixel camera.







Open-Q 865XR SOM Development Kit, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Open-Q 865XR SOM Development Kit is equipped with a Qualcomm WCD9381 Hi-Fi audio codec linked to a 3.5mm audio I/O jack. There are also analog audio I/O headers and digital I/O headers for SoundWire, DMIC, MI2S, and PDM.

In addition to the USB 3.1 Type-C port with DP support, there is a USB 3.1 host port. Other features include a microSD slot, an M.2 socket, a micro-USB serial debug port, and expansion headers for the module’s additional I/Os. The board has a battery holder and is bundled with a 12V/3A adapter. Dual PCB antennas support the WiFi-6/BT radios.



Further information

The Open-Q 865XR SOM and Open-Q 865XR SOM Development Kit are available for $445 and $995, respectively. More information may be found in the Lantronix announcement, as well as the Open-Q 865XR SOM and dev kit product pages and the SOM and dev kit shopping pages on the website of Lantronix subsidiary Intrinsyc. Lantronix also has its own Open-Q 865XR product page.