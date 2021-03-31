Compact Whiskey Lake system has four USB 3.2 Gen2 slots

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Advantech’s rugged “UNO-238” embedded PC runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s 8th Gen UE-series and offers up to 32GB of easily swappable DDR4 plus 32GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x serial, 2x M.2, and DP and HDMI.



Advantech announced a fanless, Whiskey Lake based IoT edge computer called the UNO-238 that is touted for its swappable RAM. “Equipped with a removable heatsink, UNO-238 enables convenient installation without disassembling the entire chassis,” says the company. Similar 8th Gen based systems include Axiomtek’s recent eBOX560-52R-FL.







UNO-238, front and back

(click images to enlarge)





MIO-5373

Based on the feature set, the 150 x 107 x 60mm system is likely based on Advantech’s 3.5-inch MIO-5373 SBC. The UNO-238 runs Advantech Linux or Windows 10 on the dual-core Core i3-8145UE or the quad-core Core i7-8665UE and i5-8365UE, all with 15W TDPs.

The UNO-238 supports up to 32GB DDR4 via dual sockets and provides 32GB eMMC 5.1. An M.2 B-key slot supports SATA or or NVMe storage via a 2280 module or LTE via a 3042 module, supported with a nano-SIM slot. There is also an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi and 4x antenna sockets.

The system is equipped with 2x GbE, 2x RS-232/422/485, and 4x USB 3.2 ports, which the announcement says uses the faster Gen2 technology. 4K resolution is supported via HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.2.







UNO-238 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Other features include an audio out jack, TPM 2.0, a watchdog, and 8-bit GPIO (or CANBus 2.0 on request). There is a lockable, threaded 12V DC jack with power switch, grounding, and optional 60W adapter. Wall and stand mounting with rubber stopper are standard and DIN-rail is optional.

The UNO-238 supports -20 to 60°C temperatures with 10~95% @ 40°C relative humidity tolerance. Shock protection is listed at 50G per IEC 60068-2-27 and vibration at 3Grms per IEC 60068-2-64.



Further information

The UNO-238 is available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on the announcement on AutomationWorld and Advantech’s product page.

