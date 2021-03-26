Compact Whiskey Lake system doubles up on GbE and USB 3.1 Gen2

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Axiomtek’s rugged “eBOX560-52R-FL” runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s 8th Gen UE-series with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, HDMI, DP++, SATA, and M.2.



The eBOX560-52R-FL is a more compact, scaled-down alternative to Axiomtek’s similarly fanless, rugged, and Whiskey Lake based eBOX630-528-FL. The system measures only 141.6 x 106 x 55mm.

Like the eBOX630-528-FL, the latest model supports Linux and Windows 10 IoT with AMS.AXView support on Intel’s 8th Gen UE (Whiskey Lake) platform. However, it offers two slightly lower-powered options: the quad-core, 8-thread 1.6GHz/4.1GHz Core i5-8365UE and an up to 2.0GHz, dual-core, 2-thread Celeron 4305UE, both with 15W TDPs.







eBOX630-528-FL (left) and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The eBOX560-52R-FL supports up to 32GB DDR4-2400 via a single slot and provides a 2.5-inch SATA bay with optional HDDs and SSDs. The system supplies 2x GbE ports (Intel i219-LM and i211-AT) plus an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi, supported with dual antenna mounts.

The computer is further equipped with 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports at up to 10Gbps plus 2x USB 2.0 and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. Other features include DisplayPort++ and HDMI ports, 2x LEDs, and a watchdog.

The 0.6 kg system has a screw-type 12VDC jack with an AT/ATX switch and an optional 60W adapter. There is also a ground connector plus voltage, current, and circuit protections. Wall, VESA, and DIN-rail kits are optional.

The eBOX560-52R-FL has a -10 to 50°C range with 0.7 m/s air flow (with SSD). The system’s 3Grms vibration resistance complies with IEC 60068-2-64 and the 50G shock resistance to IEC 60068-2-27. Humidity tolerance is listed as 10%-90%, non-condensing.



Further information

The eBOX560-52R-FL will be available in May at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

