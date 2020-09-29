Compact Whiskey Lake system builds on 3.5-inch SBC

Ibase’s fanless, Ubuntu-ready “ASB200-919” embedded PC is stocked with an 8th Gen UE-series CPU with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x DP via USB, 4x USB 3.1, and 2x M.2 with NVMe.



Earlier this month, Ibase launched an ASB200-918 embedded computer based on its Ryzen Embedded based, 3.5-inch IB918 SBC. Now the company has launched a similarly fanless ASB200-919 system built around its Whiskey Lake equipped, 3.5-inch IB919 board.

The 180 x 150 x 66mm ASB200-919 has a smaller, but taller footprint than the ASB200-918. It’s designed for industrial and commercial applications including factory automation, production line equipment, POS computers, and gaming.







ASB200-919, front and back

The system is available with either the quad-core AF or dual-core EF IB919 model. The fastest option here is the quad-core, 8-thread, 1.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE. The 15W TDP processors are supported with Ubuntu, Win 10 IoT Enterprise, and WES8.

The ASB200-919 supports 8GB to 32GB DDR4 via dual sockets. For storage, there is an M.2 M-key slot with SATA and NVMe support. Although it’s not listed in the specs or the announcement, the ordering form mentions a default configuration with a 2.5-inch 64GB TLC SSD and the image below shows an easy-open storage hatch. The IB919 SBC offers dual SATA III interfaces, but it is possible the 2.5-inch mention is a typo and the default SSD is an M.2 card.







ASB200-919 detail view and IB919 SBC

The system provides dual GbE ports and an M.2 E-Key slot for wireless, including Intel CNVi. There are 2x antenna holes and an optional antenna kit.

The ASB200-919 is equipped with 4x USB 3.1 ports. The IB919 offers 10Gbps Gen2 ports but since the ASB200-919 offers 2x DP ports via USB 3.1 and USB Type-C interfaces, it’s possible the bandwidth was split up and the USB ports were dialed back to 5Gbps Gen1. Other features include an RS232/422/485 COM port, 4-in/4-out DIO via a terminal block, and TPM 2.0.

The 1.5 kg system runs on a 12-24V input via a terminal block plus a power switch and optional 90W power adaptor. The wall-mountable computer offers optional VESA mounting. There is a modest 0 to 45°C range. 3Grms vibration resistance, and 5%~90%@45°C (non-condensing) humidity resistance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ASB200-919. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.