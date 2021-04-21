Compact Whiskey Lake embedded PC supports Linux

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Portwell’s fanless, Linux-friendly “WEBS-21G0” embedded PC has a 15W TDP 8th Gen Core CPU and offers dual GbE, dual displays, triple USB, dual M.2, and ruggedization features.



American Portwell has announced a rugged, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based embedded computer based on its NANO-6051 Nano-ITX board. The WEBS-21G0 system supports Ubuntu, Yocto, Wind River, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise running on Core i5 or i3 chips. Based on the NANO-6051 support list, this would suggest Intel’s quad-core Core i5-8365UE (1.6GHz/4.1GHz) and dual-core, 2.2GHz/3.9GHz Core i3-8145UE, both with 15W TDP.







WEBS-21G0 and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The 150 x 150 x 62.6mm WEBS-21G0, which follows other Portwell WEBS-branded systems such as the Skylake based WEBS-35C3 , joins numerous Whiskey Lake embedded systems including, most recently, Advantech’s UNO-238 . Applications range from industrial factory automation to digital signage to automatic unmanned vehicles.

The fanless WEBS-21G0 can load up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM. There is an M.2 M-key 2280 socket for an SSD and an M.2 E-key 2230 for wireless. An antenna hole is also available.



NANO-6051

The system supports dual simultaneous, up to 4096 x 2304-pixel displays via 2x mini-DP ports and supplies an audio combo jack. You also get 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.0 host, and an RS-232/422/485 port.

One of the two rear view images below shows two additional USB ports, which are not explained. The NANO-6051 SBC offers 2x up to 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 host ports in addition to 4x USB 3.0 headers so it is possible there is an option to provide these additional ports for 5x USB overall.







WEBS-21G0 back-panel options with two extra USB ports (left) and without

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



Other features include a 12VDC jack, a power button, and a watchdog. The announcement mentions a TPM 2.0 chip, which is available on the NANO-6051 SBC, but is not listed in the WEBS-21G0 product page or datasheet.

The 2 kg, IP40-protected WEBS-21G0 has a 0 to 50°C range with 95%@40°C, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. Vibration resistance is rated at 3Grms per IEC 60068-2-6 and shock at 50G (IEC 60068-2-27).

Portwell touts the WEBS chassis for its simple, modular “brick” design built from wall, pillar, and cover elements. The design is said to enable “flexible and easy customization” and the top cover/heat sink mechanism facilitates efficient heat dissipation.



Further information

The WEBS-21G0 appears to be available with undisclosed pricing. More information may be found in Portwell’s announcement and product page.

