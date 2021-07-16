Compact Tiger Lake module features soldered RAM

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Congatec’s Linux-friendly “Conga-TC570r” Compact Type 6 module supplies Intel’s 11th Gen Core CPUs with up to 32GB soldered LPDDR4x, quad independent displays, PCIe Gen4, 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, and -40 to 85°C support.



Last September, Congatec announced its Conga-TC570 COM Express Basic Type 6 module along with a Conga-HPC/cTLU COM-HPC module that similarly runs on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. A month later, the German manufacturer added Tiger Lake embedded “E” and industrial “GRE” support for the modules and a month later added more “E” and “GRE” SKUs. Now, Congatec has followed up with a 95 x 95mm COM Express Compact Type 6 Conga-TC570r variant. This smaller module supports only half the RAM, but it is soldered and there is -40 to 85°C support.







Conga-TC570r (render) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Three of the four standard Tiger Lake SKUs supplied for the rugged Conga-TC570r are dual- and quad-core Core i3, i5, and i7 “GRE” parts with -40 to 85°C support. The fourth is the dual-core Celeron 6305E with a 0 to 60°C range. The “GRE” models add Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) networking features, as well as Intel Safety Island functional safety (FuSa) technology.

Like other 10nm fabricated Tiger Lake parts, the SKUs ship with advanced Intel Gen12 Iris Xe graphics. Iris Xe is the first Intel GPU to support AI acceleration, which is supported here with AI/DL instruction sets, including VNNI.

The Iris Xe graphics supplied with Core i7-1185GRE has 96 execution units. The similarly quad-core i5 SKU has 80EU and the dual-core i3 and Celeron provide 48EU. Congatec’s OS support includes Linux, Yocto Linux, Android, RTS Hypervisor, and Windows 10, 10 IoT Enterprise, and 10 IoT Core.

The Conga-TC570r ships with up to 32GB soldered, dual-channel LPDDR4x at up to 4266 MT/s. The module supports Intel’s in-band error-correcting code (IBECC) “for single failure tolerance and high data transmission quality in EMI critical environments.”

Aside from the RAM limitation, the module is almost identical with the 125 x 95mm Conga-TC570. There is a single Intel i225 controller with 2.5GbE performance and TSN support. The Conga-TC570r similarly provides PCIe Gen4 support via a PEG x4 interface and offers 8x PCIe Gen 3 lanes. Other identical interfaces include 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, 8x USB 2.0, 2x SATA III, 2x UARTs, SPI, HDA audio, and 8x GPIOs.

As before, the module supports 4x simultaneous 4K displays, but instead of 4x DDI with DP++ and HDMI support, there are 3x DDI with DP++ along with either a 4K eDP or LVDS. There is also an optional VGA interface, which likely replaces one of the above display interfaces.

The Conga-TC570r is further equipped with TPM 2.0, ACPI 5.0 power management with battery, embedded BIOS, and the Congatec Board Controller with watchdog, monitoring, etc. The module provides 10 to 90% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance, and the press release also mentions shock and vibration resistance, although no details were available.

Options include heat-spreaders, active and passive cooling solutions, conformal coating, and rugged mounting gear for the COM and optional Conga-TEVAL/COMe 3.0 carrier board. There are also optional services such as shock and vibration tests for custom system designs, temperature screening, and high-speed signal compliance testing.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Conga-TC570r. More information may be found in Congatec’sannouncement and product page.

