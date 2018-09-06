Compact thin client runs on Raspberry Pi 3 B+

Clientron has launched an “S-Cube Pi 3 B+ Thin Client” built around the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ SBC with Citrix XenDesktop, Microsoft RDP, and VMware Horizon View support.



The S-Cube Pi 3 B+ Thin Client is the first thin client we’ve seen built around the new Raspberry Pi 3 B+ SBC. This is Clientron’s first Arm-based thin client, as well as its smallest and most power efficient model to date, running on less than 5 Watts.







S-Cube Pi 3 B+ Thin Client

(click images to enlarge)



The 91.7 x 67 x 29.2mm device is not as the name suggests, a cube, but it’s closer to a cube shape than the newly announced, conical Huawei AI Cube Alexa speaker and 4G router. (We imagine that like the S-Cube Pi 3 B+, the AI Cube runs on Linux, but Huawei isn’t saying.)

The S-Cube Pi 3 B+ supports VDI desktop environments including Citrix XenDesktop, Microsoft RDP, and VMware Horizon View. The thin client is designed for the education, SMB, finance, healthcare, and enterprise markets.

Like Raspberry Pi 3 Model B based thin clients from NComputing, Viewsonic, and ClearCube, the S-Cube Pi 3 B+ runs on a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Broadcom SoC. However, the device’s Raspberry Pi 3 B+ mainboard, which won our 2018 hacker board reader survey, has a higher, 1.4GHz clock speed Broadcom SoC. It also provides faster WiFi and Ethernet and optional PoE, among other enhancements.







S-Cube Pi 3 B+ detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The S-Cube Pi 3 B+ closely follows the RPi 3B+ feature list with 1GB LPDDR2 RAM, a 10/100/1000 Ethernet port that tops out at 300Mbps, and access to the built-in WiFi-ac and Bluetooth 4.2 BLE radios. Other features include the HDMI port for up to 1920 x 1200 pixels and 4x USB 2.0 host ports. There’s also a microSD slot, an audio jack, and micro-USB port for power.

Clientron adds to these basic RPi features with a Kensington Lock connector and an optional VESA mounting kit. The device supports a 0 to 35°C range.

Clientron’s other thin clients run Windows on x86 processors, with Linux available on request. Recent models include the Intel Braswell based Q800 and R800.



Further information

The S-Cube Pi 3 B+ Thin Client is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Clientron’s S-Cube Pi 3 B+ announcement and product page.