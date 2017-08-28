Compact thin client runs Linux, supports triple displays

10ZiG’s “5900q” thin client features a quad-core Intel Braswell SoC, triple display and 4K support, and optional PoE, WiFi, and M.2.



At VMworld 2017 in Las Vegas, 10ZiG Technology unveiled a 5900q Thin Client & Zero Client Series with triple display support at 4K resolution, as well as optional PoE and “innovative touch technology.” The 5900q supports PeakOS (Linux), Windows 10 IoT, or a NOS install for Zero client applications. Virtual desktop support includes VMware, Citrix, “and other SBC/VDI platforms.”







5900q, back and front

(click image to enlarge)



The 5900q runs on a quad-core Intel Celeron N3710 clocked at 1.6GHz with 2.56GHz burst. The processor, which is one of the later “Braswell refresh” models with higher burst rates, offers Intel HD Graphics 405 (400MHz/700MHz), 2MB L2 cache, and a 6W TDP.

Both the Windows 10 IoT (5910q) and Linux (5972q) versions offer a choice of 4GB or 8GB DDR3L-1600 RAM. The Win10 model ships with 16GB flash while the Linux version supplies 4GB, and both are expandable to 256GB.

The 5900q provides triple displays for virtual desktop solutions at up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz or 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz via an HDMI port and dual DisplayPorts. A “capacitive touch technology power button” presumably enables the virtual desktop displays to be controlled via touch, although 10ZiG had few details on the technology.







5900q detail views

(click image to enlarge)



10ZiG’s latest thin client is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0 and 5x USB 2.0 ports, as well as audio jacks and a Gigabit Ethernet port with optional PoE (Power-over-Ethernet). Options include WiFi, which is supported with an antenna hole, and an M.2 2230 E Key expansion slot. There’s a DC jack and power buttons, and a claimed 5.43W average consumption rate.

The compact 5900q weighs 900 grams and measures 192 x 149 x 75mm, not counting the available rotating “ports-on-foot” stand, which appears as if it may provide two of the five USB 2.0 ports. The thin client is made of solid aluminum with a glossy casing. A Kensington lock is available, and VESA mounting is optional.

The system ships with 10ZiG Manager Centralised Software. It supports Blast Extreme, Citrix HDX, and Microsoft RDP platforms with the optional PoE Module.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Linux (5972q) and Win10 IoT (5910q) versions of the 5900q thin client. More information may be found at the 10ZiG Technology 5900q product page. The 5900q will be showcased from Aug. 27-31 at VMworld Las Vegas 2017, 10ZiG Booth #1118.