Compact Ryzen V1000 system starts at $689 with pre-loaded Ubuntu

Simply NUC’s compact “Sequoia” computer features a quad-core Ryzen Embedded V1000, 0 to 60°C support, and an 8-32V input. It starts at $689 with 4GB DDR4, a 128GB SSD, 2x mini-DP++, 3x USB, 2x GbE, 2x COM, and pre-installed Ubuntu.



Simply NUC, which distributes Intel NUC systems such as the recent, Apollo Lake based NUC 8 Rugged, has launched its first AMD-powered computer with a semi-rugged embedded system built around the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000. Aimed at edge analytics, electronic kiosks, digital signage, POS, robotics, and industrial computers, the Sequoia is available for pre-order, with shipments due in January.







Sequoia with optional mini-DP++ locking connectors, front and back

The 119.2 x 116.4 x 46.5mm, 0.7 kg Sequoia may not be as small as a NUC — the NUC 8 Rugged is 150 x 108 x 32mm — but it’s smaller than the other V1000-based systems we’ve seen, including the recent, relatively compact (176 x 115 x 64mm) POC-500 from Neousys.

Embedded-oriented features include a 7-year product longevity, an extended 0 to 60°C operating range, and support for a maximum relative humidity of 95 percent @ 40°C. There’s also an automotive friendly 8-32VDC input and a health monitoring system with a controllable fan, hardware monitoring, and a watchdog timer.

Simply NUC provides a choice of a Sequoia v6 model with a Ryzen Embedded V1605B (15W TDP) or the top-of-the-line Sequoia v8 model with a V1807B (45W TDP). The SoCs feature 4x Zen CPU cores with 8x threads clocked to 2.0GHz/3.6GHz and 3.35/3.8GHz, respectively. The V1807B has 11 Vega graphics compute units rather than eight.

The Sequoia starts at $689 for the V1605B-equipped v6 model or $849 for the V1807B-equipped v8, both with 4GB DDR4-2666 and a 128GB SSD. The prices are the same for a bare-bones model or a system pre-loaded with a free Ubuntu Linux distribution. Windows 10 configurations range from $50 to $150 more.







Sequoia detail view

Standard features include 2x mini-DP++ ports with [email protected] video with HDR and audio support. You also get 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x GbE, and 2x COM (RS-232 and RS-485/232) ports. Other standard features include dual audio jacks, LEDs, a 19V, 90W adapter, dual M.2 B-key slots, antenna mounts, and a SIM card slot.

You can load up to 32GB RAM, and the M.2 storage can be configured with up to a 512GB SATA SSD. Alternatively, you can replace the SSD with 128GB to 512GB NVMe storage.

A second M.2 (B-Key) slot can be configured with more SSD or NVMe storage options or alternatively with a 4G LTE module with GNSS. Another M.2 B-key slot appears to be limited to a wireless option for dual-band 802.11ac with Bluetooth 5.0 along with a choice of various antenna kits.

Additional accessories include mice/keyboard combos, VESA and DIN-rail mounts, and a variety of mini-DP adapters, cables, and locking connectors. In addition, one of the USB ports can be fitted with an adapter to provide additional display or GbE ports. According to an AnandTech report, which appears to have served as Simply NUC’s Sequoia announcement, the microSD slot listed on the spec sheet is optional.



Further information

The Sequoia is available for pre-order starting at $689 for a v6 model or $849 for the v8, with shipments due in January. More information may be found on Simply NUC’s Sequoia promo page and the Sequoia v6 and Sequoia v8 pre-order pages, which are equipped with configurator forms for adding accessories. The Tech Specs document was not opening for us, but full specs can be found in the AnandTech report.

