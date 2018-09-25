Compact Ryzen V1000 module offers optional soldered DDR4

Kontron’s Linux-friendly “COMe-cVR6” COM Express Type 6 module loads a Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC with up to 24GB DDR4, including 8GB soldered. You also get quad-display support and optional -40 to 85°C and security features.



Kontron has launched its first AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 product with a COM Express Type 6 module that runs Linux or Windows 10. Like Kontron’s first AMD based COM Express module — the “Steppe Eagle” G-Series based COMe-cSE6 from 2014 — the new COMe-cVR6 adopts the 95 x 95mm COM Express Compact Type 6 form factor. (The COMe-cSE6 is no longer available, but Kontron still sells a COMe-cOH# Type 2 or 6 module that runs on the older G-Series APU.)







COMe-cVR6



Kontron notes that with COM Express Compact modules, “external I/Os can be placed next to” the module instead of attaching them on the underside of the carrier board when using a larger Basic form factor. As a result, your mainboard height can be reduced by up to 2 cm, says the German embedded vendor.

Other COM Express Compact modules with the V1000 SoC include Seco’s COMe-B75-CT6. V1000 based Basic modules include Congatec’s Conga-TR4 and Advantech’s SOM-5871.

Claimed to be up to twice as fast as the R-Series, the Ryzen Embedded V1000 competes with Intel’s similarly 14nm-fabricated Core processors. The SoC offers up to four dual-threaded Zen CPU cores for 8x threads total, as well as high-end Radeon Vega graphics with up to 11 compute units.

The COMe-cVR6 supports all five quad- and dual-core models including the quad-core V1404i model, which was missing from AMD’s original announcement, but is supported by the Seco and Congatec modules. The V1404i lacks the other SoC variants’ dual-threading but has a low 15W TDP.

The COMe-cVR6 supports applications in harsh environments such as medical or industrial image processing and complex automation systems. You can purchase 0 to 60°C or -40 to 85°C models, and there’s a wide-range 8-20V power supply with ACPI 6.0 power management. The module is also touted for its POSCAP capacitors.

In addition to the up to 16GB of DDR4 available on the single SODIMM slot, there’s an option for additional or alternative soldered DDR4 up to 8GB for greater resistance to vibration and shocks. This could give you 24GB RAM overall.







COMe-cVR6 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The COMe-cVR6 features dual SATA III interfaces, as well as an SDIO connection shared with GPIO. If you choose to skip the default GbE controller, you can get 6x PCIe 3.0 connections instead of the standard 5x interfaces. There’s also an option for a PCIe switch in place of one of the PCIe interfaces and an “on request” option for 8x PCIe x1 (4x PCIe 3.0 plus 4x PCIe 2.0), along with 1x PEG x8.

Four independent displays are supported, tapping a special capability of the V1000’s Vega graphics. Kontron did not mention resolution, but 4K should be available with the dual DisplayPort++ links if not the standard DisplayPort with optional VGA. The fourth interface is a lower-resolution, dual-channel, 18/24-bit LVDS, which can be swapped out for eDP.

The COMe-cVR6 is further equipped with 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, 5x USB 2.0, and 2x RX/TX only serial ports. Other interfaces include HD audio, I2C, LPC, SPI, and SMBus. You also get a staged watchdog timer, a real-time clock, TPM 2.0, and optional Kontron Apportect security. The latter includes a Wibu-Systems security chip and a software framework with IP- and copy/reverse engineering protection.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the COMe-cVR6. More information may be found in Kontron’s COMe-cVR6 announcement and product page.

