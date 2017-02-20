Compact, rugged module runs Linux or Android on Apollo Lake

Ubiqcomm’s 95 x 95mm, Apollo Lake-based “COM-AL6C” COM offers 4K video along with multiple SATA, USB, GbE, and PCIe interfaces, plus -40 to 85°C operation.



Ubiqconn Technology Inc. has announced a “COM-AL6C” COM Express Type 6 Compact form factor computer-on-module built around Intel’s Apollo Lake processors and designed to withstand the rigors of both fixed and mobile industrial applications. The module offers a choice among three Intel Apollo Lake processors: the quad-core Atom x5-E3930, quad-core x5-E3940, and dual-core x7-E3950, which are clocked at up to 2.0GHz burst and offer TDPs from 6.5 to 12 Watts.







Two views of the COM-AL6C

Being compatible with the industry standard COM Express Type 6 Compact specification, all of these Apollo Lake-based COMs naturally implement a fairly consistent set of features. Interestingly, all but Aaeon’s Apollo Lake COM Express modules are available in optional extended temperature versions that support -40 to 85°C operation. Only Adlink’s appears to support 16GB of onboard SODIMM RAM, with the remainder being limited to 8GB.







COM-AL6C block diagram

Like its Apollo Lake competitors, the Ubiqcomm module features Intel Gen9 Graphics 505/500 with 4K support and triple simultaneous display video outputs, along with the COM Express Compact standard’s typical set of I/O ports and PCIe expansion signals, which are expressed via a pair of high density board-to-board connectors on the back of the board. Specifically, these include up to 5x PCIe lanes, 2x USB3.0 ports, 8x USB 2.0 ports, 2x SATA 6Gb/s ports, 2x serial ports (Rx/Tx only), and 4 GPIOs.

Detailed specifications listed for the uCOM-AL6C include:

Processor — choice of three Intel Apollo Lake processors: E3950 quad-core @ 1.6/2.0GHz (12W TDP) E3940 quad-core @ 1.6/1.8GHz (9W TDP) E3930 dual-core @ 1.3/1.8GHz (6.5W TDP)

Memory — 2x SODIMM sockets supporting up to 2GB DDR3L 1600MHz (non-ECC)

Networking — 10/100/1000 Mbit Ethernet (Intel I219LM)

Storage — 2x SATA 3.0 6Gb/s

Graphics — Intel Gen9 Graphics 505/500 supporting 3x simultaneous independent outputs: DDI supporting DP/HDMI LVDS single/dual channel, 18/24-bit (via eDP-to-LVDS bridge) eDP — 4 lanes

Other I/O: Audio — Intel HD Audio (Codec on carrier board) USB — 2x USB3.0/2.0, 8x USB2.0 2x serial ports (TX, RX only) GPIO — 4x GPI, 4x GPO SPI, LPC, SMBus, I2C Up to 5x PCIe Gen 2 x1 lanes (configurable to x2, x4)

Other features — optional TPM 2.0; optional SuperIO on carrier board; on-board PMU for hardware monitoring, APM, watchdog, fan control, etc.; wake-on-USB, wake-on-LAN

Power — 7.8 to 17 VDC wide input with 5V SB; AT support

Operating temperature — -20 to 70°C (standard); -40 to +85°C (optional)

Shock/vibration — IEC 60068-2-64; IEC 60068-2-27

Dimensions — 95 x 95mm; COM Express v2.1 Type 6 Compact

Operating system support — Linux, Android, VxWorks, Windows 10

Ubiqconn suggests that its COM-AL6C module is well suited for use as a component in applications including “embedded IoT, smart factory, smart edge gateway and other Industrial 4.0 related applications in which design of power and space is critical.”



