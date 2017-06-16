Compact, rugged, low power box-PC targets transportation apps

Axiomtek has added a compact, fanless, Bay Trail Atom-based system to its line of rugged box-PCs for vehicle, railway, and marine applications.



The tBOX100-838-FL, currently labeled “coming soon” on Axiomtek’s website, is described as a “small footprint fanless embedded system certified with E-Mark and ISO 7637 for vehicle applications.” The device joins nearly a dozen other small rugged systems in the company’s transportation embedded systems family, which also includes the larger tBOX324-894-FL and tBOX810-838-FL systems that we profiled earlier this year.







tBOX100-838-FL front (left) and rear views)

tBOX100-838-FL front and rear panel details

The tBOX100-838-FL is equipped with a quad-core Bay Trail Atom E3845 (10W TDP) processor clocked at 1.91GHz, backed by up to 4GB of soldered-on DDR3L RAM. For storage, there’s a location for a swappable 2.5-inch SATA drive location, and mSATA SSD is also supported via the system’s single full-size mini-PCIe socket.Multimedia interfaces include a DB15-style VGA output, plus four video inputs and one audio input on BNC connectors, for DVR applications. You also get dual Gigabit Ethernet, a pair of USB 2.0 ports, and one helping each of RS232/422/485 serial and CAN bus. Wireless capabilities such as WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 3G/4G cellular can be added by means of the system’s mini-PCIe socket, and there’s an associated SIM card slot to support the latter, plus a set of four holes on the rear of the box for mounting the required wireless antennas.

The rugged, 164 x 108 x 44mm system is encased in an aluminum and steel enclosure, and offers DIN rail and wall mounting options. When the device is using mSATA SSD as its mass storage, it can operate over -40 to 70° temperatures, and is able to withstand 5Grms shock and 3Grms vibration.

As is the case with most transportation-oriented computers, the tBOX100-838-FL runs from a wide range, 9 to 36 VDC power source. Additionally, it can be ordered with M12 connectors for both the power input and Gigabit Ethernet connections.

The tBOX100-838-FL is “ideal for security surveillance, transportation controller, data transfer and management,” stated Axiomtek product manager Jerry Huang. In support of video surveillance and other DVR applications, the system includes an A/V capture card, which obtains its audio and video from the five front-panel BNC connectors.

Specifications listed for the tBOX100-838-FL include the following:

Processor — quad-core Intel Atom E3845 @1.91 GHz

Memory — up to 4GB DDR3L-1333 (soldered)

Storage: 1x 2.5-inch SATA drive bay 1x mSATA (via mini-PCIe slot)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel i210) with RJ45 or optional M12 connectors

Display — 1x VGA

Other I/O: A/V inputs — 4x video and 1x audio (BNC connectors) 1x RS-232/422/485 serial 2x USB 2.0 1x CANbus

Expansion: 1x full-size miniPCIe slot with mSATA support 1x SIM card slot

Other features — watchdog timer; 4x antenna openings; remote switch and reset button

Power — 9 to 36 VDC (@TBD) input; option for Phoenix or M12 connector

Dimensions — 164 x 108 x 44mm

Ruggedization: Operating temperature — -40 to 70°C (with SSD); -25 to 55°C (with HDD) Enclosure — aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel; supports DIN rail and wall mounting Shock — complies with EN 61373 section 10 table 3 category 1 class A and class B up to 5Grms (30ms, x/y/z direction) Vibration — 3Grms at 5-500Hz with SSD (1Grms with HDD) CE (Class A), E-Mark, ISO 7637 certified EN 50155/50121, DNV 2.4, IEC 60945 compliant

Operating system — Linux; Windows 10; WES7; WE8S



Further information

The tBOX100-838-FL is expected to be ship in mid-August, according to Axiomtek’s press release, which did not disclose pricing. Additional details are available at the tBOX100-838-FL product page.

