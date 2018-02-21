Compact, rugged IoT gateway offers dual GbE with PoE

Inforce has launched a $250 “Inforce 6320” IoT gateway that runs Linux on a quad -A53 Snapdragon 410, and offers WiFi, BT, GPS, HDMI, USB, -30 to 85°C support, and dual GbE ports with PoE.



Inforce Computing’s $250 Inforce 6320 is a compact (170 x 95 x 42mm) IoT gateway that runs Ubuntu Core (Snappy) and Debian on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 410E. Inforce promises “periodic upstream kernel based BSP releases [that] include in-depth documentation along with a host of royalty-free software.” The Debian BSP includes LXDE, drivers for all available interfaces, as and access to the Inforce TechWeb tech support services.







Inforce 6320, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The mini-PC like gateway has an unnamed mainboard that looks to be a larger version of Inforce’s 85 x 54mm Inforce 6309 Micro SBC . The Inforce 6309 has almost identical specs except that its dual MIPI-CSI interfaces and audio jack are not supported on the gateway.

Last year, Inforce released an almost identical SBC called the Inforce 6309L, which lacks the Ethernet and -30 to 85°C support of the Inforce 6309 SBC and Inforce 6320 gateway, and which offers an almost identical Snapdragon 410E SoC. The Inforce 6320 gateway’s announcement and spec list mention only the 410, but the block diagram says 410E.







Inforce 6320 mainboard

(click images to enlarge)





Inforce 6309

Qualcomm’s quad-core, Cortex-A53 Snapdragon 410 and 410E integrate an Adreno 306 GPU and a Hexagon DSP, among other goodies. They’ve both been found on several other products covered on LinuxGizmos, such as Seco’s 410E based SBC-B47-eNUC SBC.

The Inforce 6320 ships with 1GB LPDDR3, 8GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. Two USB-driven GbE ports provide PoE support (802.3at compliant PD/PSE configuration). You also get 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE, and GPS.

The device is further equipped with 2x USB 2.0 host ports, a micro-USB 2.0 debug port, and a micro-HDMI 1.3a port that supports H.264/5 playback @ 1080p. A 26-pin expansion header supplies I2C, SPI, I2S, 2x UART, and 20x GPIO.







Inforce 6320 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The -30 to 85°C ready system is equipped with EMI shielding and a sheet metal enclosure with integrated aluminum heatsink. A 12V input is also available, and a 12V adapter is optional.



Further information

The Inforce 6320 is available for pre-order for $250. No ship date was listed. For more information, check out Inforce Computing’s Inforce 6320 product page or visit Inforce at Embedded World from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1 in Nuremberg, Germany, at Arrow’s booth #4A-340 and Atlantik’s booth #3-141.

