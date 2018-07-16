Compact, rugged box computer runs Ubuntu on Jetson TX2

Axiomtek’s “eBOX560-900-FL” fanless AI computer runs Ubuntu 16.04 on Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module, and adds 2x GbE ports and single USB, HDMI 2.0, mini-PCIe, and M.2 with optional NVM. The fanless system offers IP40 protection, vibration resistance, and -10 to 50°C support.



There have been a lot of carrier boards designed for Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module, but the eBOX560-900-FL is the first complete Jetson TX2-based embedded computer we’ve covered. Axiomtek’s compact, rugged box computer, which follows earlier Ebox products such as the Intel Haswell based eBOX560-880-FL, is designed for AI computing, machine vision, deep learning, and edge computing.







eBOX560-900-FL, front and back, with optional antennas

(click images to enlarge)



Axiomtek’s fanless eBOX560-900-FL runs Ubuntu 16.04 on the Jetson TX2 module, which features high-end “Denver 2” cores in addition to the four Cortex-A57 cores found on the Jetson TX1’s Tegra X1. As is the usual case with Nvidia products, the star of the show is the graphics — in this case a 256-core Pascal GPU with CUDA libraries for running machine learning algorithms.

The TX2 supplies the eBOX560-900-FL with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB of eMMC 5.1, a watchdog, and onboard 802.11ac and Bluetooth. Axiomtek has contributed 2x GbE ports, as well as a USB 2.0 port and an HDMI 2.0 port that supports 4K2K video.







eBOX560-900-FL detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The eBOX560-900-FL is further equipped with a full-sized mini-PCIe slot for PCIe and USB, as well as 4x SMA connectors, optional antennas, and an optional LTE module. You also get an M.2 2280 M-Key slot with PCIe 2.0 x4 and support for an optional NVMe SSD.

The 141 x 106 x 55mm, IP40-protected eBOX560-900-FL weighs 0.8 kilograms and supports -10 to 50°C temperatures. It’s constructed with aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel, and when used with an M.2 card, it supports vibration resistance at 3 Grms (5 ~ 500Hz, X, Y, Z).

The CE and FCC Class A certified system has a 12V, screw-type DC input with power protection and 60W adapters for both US and EU markets. There are also LEDs and optional wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting kits.



Further information

No pricing information was provided for the “coming soon” eBOX560-900-FL. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s eBOX560-900-FL product page.

