Compact, rugged Apollo Lake computer has swappable SATA

Axiomtek’s tough, Linux-ready “eBOX100-312-FL” embedded computer offers a Celeron N3350 SoC, a SATA bay, and 2x mini-PCIe, HDMI, GbE, and USB 3.0 ports.



The fanless, 216 x 137.65 x 44mm eBOX100-312-FL is not quite as compact as Axiomtek’s similarly rugged, Bay Trail Atom based eBOX620-841-FL and eBOX625-841-FL computers. Yet, it offers benefits such as a more powerful Intel Apollo Lake processor, USB 3.0 ports, and dual HDMI ports instead of VGA and HDMI.







eBOX100-312-FL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The eBOX100-312-FL runs Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, or Windows 10 IoT on Intel’s dual-core, 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350 with 6W TDP. You can load up to 8GB of DDR3L-1600 RAM via a single slot, and there’s an externally accessible 2.5-inch SATA bay for swappable storage.

External ports include 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, and 2x GbE ports with Jumbo Frame, WoL, and PXE boot support. The dual HDMI 1.4B ports provide dual display and 4K support.

Internal interfaces include an RS-232 port, a SIM card slot, and dual full-size mini-PCIe slots with USB/PCIe signaling. Four antenna connectors are also available, along with optional WiFi and 3G/LTE modules. Additional features include a watchdog, a 12 VDC input, a reset button, 2x LEDs, and ATX, AT/ATX, and remote switches.







eBOX100-312-FL detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The 1.15 kilogram aluminum extrusion and steel enclosure is IP40 protected against ingress, and supports a -5 to 60°C range. The box is protected against vibration at up to 3 Grms (5-500Hz, X, Y, Z directions) with CFast. This feature is not otherwise indicated in the datasheet, so we imagine it refers to the optional SATA SSD, which is available along with SATA HDDs. Other options include wall-, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting kits.



Further information

The eBOX100-312-FL will be available in June at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s eBOX100-312-FL product page.