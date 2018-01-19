Compact Quark-based embedded computer sells for $120

Advantech’s “UBC-222” is an embedded computer that runs Yocto Linux on an Intel Quark X1000 with up to 1GB DDR3, dual 10/100 LAN ports, and a mini-PCIe socket with LTE-ready SIM slot.



Just when we were thinking Intel’s low power Quark chip had disappeared for good, Advantech unveiled a new Quark X1000-based UBC-222 computer. Then again, this may be a case of using up leftover inventory — the UBC-222 is a fairly modest upgrade to the three-year old UBC-221. It also has a very modest price of $120.







UBC-222 from two angles

(click images to enlarge)





UBC-221

The new model lets you double the default 512MB of 800MHz DDR3 RAM to 1GB, and expands the temperature range on the high end by 20 degrees to 0 to 60°C. The mini-PCIe slot and antenna have now been joined by a SIM card slot, and there are optional WiFi, 3G, and 4G/LTE modules.

The UBC-222’s power input has been boosted from 5V to 12V, and the non-standard RS232 external port has been replaced with a DB9 port that gives you RS-232/422/485. On the minus side, the GPIO port has been removed, and the box has grown considerably to 143 x 101 x 30mm.







UBC-222 detail view

(click image to enlarge)







View’s of the UBC-222’s mainboard (left) and the UBC-222 mounted on a brick wall

(click images to enlarge)



Otherwise the two systems appear to be the same. The UBC-222 runs Yocto Linux on the 400MHz Quark X1000, and you get 4MB SPI NOR flash and an SD slot, both of which are bootable.One of the two 10/100 Ethernet ports supports PoE. Other features include a USB 2.0 port, watchdog, 2x LEDs, and wall- and DIN-rail mounting, as well as optional VESA 75/100. Additional options include a 100-240V power adapter and cables.



Further information

The UBC-222 is available for $120 with 512MB RAM and a two-year warranty. More information may be found on Advantech’s UBC-222 product page.

