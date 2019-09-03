Compact module taps AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000

Arbor’s Ubuntu-supported “EmETXe-a10M0” Compact Type 6 module features a soldered Ryzen Embedded V1000 with up to 32GB plus a GbE controller and triple display support.



Arbor Technology has posted specs for a COM Express Compact Type 6 module with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC. The EmETXe-a10M0 joins other V1000-based modules using the 95 x 95mm Compact Type 6 form factor such as Seco’s COMe-B75-CT6, Ibase’s ET976, and Kontron’s COMe-cVR6. The latter is also now available with the scaled-down Ryzen Embedded R1000.







EmETXe-a10M0, front and back



The EmETXe-a10M0 runs Ubuntu Linux or Windows 10 on your choice of three quad-core V1000 models soldered down to the board for greater reliability. The lineup is led by a V1807B clocked to 3.35GHz/3.8GHz, the only model with a Vega GPU with 11 compute units. The V1605B (2.0GHz/3.6GHz) and V1756B (3.25GHz/3.6GHz) each have Vega GPUs with 8 GPU units.

The module is equipped with up to 32GB DDR4 via dual socketrs. It supports triple independent displays by way of 3x DDI interfaces plus a choice of 24-bit LVDS or optional DisplayPort. An HD audio codec is also onboard.







EmETXe-a10M0 (left) and Ryzen Embedded V1000 block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



A GbE controller (Intel i210IT) is available along with support for 2x SATA III, 8x PCIe x1, and PCIe x8. Additional I/O includes 4x USB 3.1, 8x USB 2.0, 2x UART, 8-bit DIO, LPC, and SPI. There’s also a watchdog and optional TPM 2.0.

The EmETXe-a10M0 has a 5-20V input and typical consumption of 2.39A @ 12V when using the lower end V1605B. The module supports -20 to 70ºC temperatures with 10 ~ 95% @ 70ºC (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. Options include a heat spreader, heat sink, cable kit, and an unspecified ATX form-factor carrier board.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “new” EmETXe-a10M0. More information may be found on Arbor Technology’s EmETXe-a10M0 product page.

