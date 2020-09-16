Compact module runs on Ryzen V1000

Axiomtek’s Linux-ready “CEM130” COM Express Compact Type 6 module provides a Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC with up to 32GB DDR4 and support for quad displays, 2x SATA, 7x PCIe, 9x USB, and -20 to 60°C operation.



Axiomtek, which has previously tapped AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC in a 3.5-inch CAPA13R SBC and DSP600-211 signage player, has now returned with a COM Express Compact Type 6 module. The CEM130 joins other V1000-equipped, 95 x 95mm Compact Type 6 modules such as Arbor’s EmETXe-a10M0 and Kontron’s COMe-cVR6.







CEM130, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The CEM130 supports Linux or Windows 10 on all four dual- and quad-core V1000 models and supports up to 32GB DDR4-2400/3200 ECC or non-ECC RAM via dual sockets. The module is designed for graphics-intensive Industrial IoT applications including automation control, medical imaging, digital signage, and gaming machines.

The CEM130 supports up to 4x independent displays via 2x DDI interfaces that support HDMI 1.4, DVI, and DisplayPort 1.2 as well as VGA and LVDS (or optional eDP 1.3). There is also support for HD audio on a carrier.







CEM130 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The CEM130 is touted for its PCIe bridge, which supplies 7x PCIe x1 interfaces. You also get an Intel i210 GbE controller, 2x SATA III, 3x USB 3.0, and 8x USB 2.0 interfaces. Additional I/O includes 4-in/4-out GPIO, 2x serial TX/RX, and LPC, SPI, and I2C.

The module has a 8-20V input with 12V AT and 12V and 5VSB ATX support. There is also a watchdog, hardware monitoring, and support for TPM 2.0. The module has a -20 to 60°C operating range with 10%-95% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.

Further information

The CEM130 is available for purchase at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

