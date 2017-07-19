Low cost Cortex-A9 SBC offers GbE and up to 28K FPGA logic cells

Low cost Cortex-A9 SBC offers GbE and up to 28K FPGA logic cellsJul 19, 2017 — by Rick Lehrbaum — 654 views
MYIR’s 91 x 63mm, $69 “Z-turn Lite” SBC runs Linux on a Xilinx Zynq-7000 SoC, with up to 28K FPGA logic cells and single or dual Cortex-A9 CPU cores.
The Z-turn Lite board joins a growing number of SBCs and COMs built around the popular Xilinx Zynq-7000 ARM/FPGA SoC family. These include MYIR’s Z-turn board and MYC-CZ010/20 and MYD-CZ010/20 COM and carrier board, Avnet’s Zedboard and Microzed, the Red Pitaya, and the Parallela, among many others.
Z-turn Lite
(click image to enlarge)
|
Z-turn Board
MYIR is positioning the Z-turn Lite as a lower-end version of its original Z-turn Board, which was introduced back in 2015. In addition to its lower price and cost-effective Zynq-7000S SoC, the Lite shrinks from the original’s 102 x 63mm dimensions to a svelte 91 x 63mm, reduces the number of programmable I/O lines, and omits features such as the earlier SBC’s HDMI video port and temperature and motion sensors.
Z-turn Lite front view (left), and rear view showing 120-pin programmable I/O connector
(click images to enlarge)
The Z-turn Lite is offered with a choice of two Cortex-A9 based Zynq-7000 series SoCs: the single-core Zynq-7007S, with 23K FPGA logic cells; or the dual-core Zynq-7010 with 28K FPGA logic cells. Although Xilinx specifies these two Zynq-7000 parts as supporting maximum clock rates of 766MHz and 866MHz respectively, MYIR appears to be clocking the SoCs at 667MHz on the Z-turn Lite (although MYIR’s documentation confusingly shows all three speeds in various locations).
Z-turn Lite block diagram
(click image to enlarge)
The Z-turn Lite provides 512MB of RAM, along with 4GB of eMMC and 16MB of QSPI on-board flash. There’s also a TF card socket for storage expansion. Its I/O includes a Gigabit Ethernet port, a micro-USB 2.0 OTG port, and headers for JTAG and debug-UART connections. The flip-side of the board (shown farther above) has a 5mm-pitch 120-pin socket where you can gain access to 84 programmable I/O signals controlled by the Zynq SoC’s integrated FPGA.
Z-turn Lite details
(click image to enlarge)
MYIR supports the Z-turn Lite SBC with a Linux 3.15.0 SDK, and the board’s schematics are available for free download from the company’s website.
Xilinx Zynq-7000 single-core (left) and dual-core block diagrams
(click images to enlarge)
Specifications listed for the Z-turn Lite include:
- Processor — choice of Xilinx Zynq-7000 ARM/FPGA SoCs:
- Zynq-7007S — 1x Cortex-A9 core @ 766MHz; 23K FPGA logic cells
- Zynq-7010 — 2x Cortex-A9 cores @ 866MHz; 28K FPGA logic cells
- Memory:
- 512MB DDR3 SDRAM
- 4GB eMMC flash
- 16MB QSPI flash
- TF (SD) slot
- Networking — 10/100/1000 Ethernet port
- Other I/O:
- Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port
- UART debug port (header)
- JTAG interface (header)
- FPGA I/O — 120-pin (0.5mm pitch) socket with 84x programmable I/O lines (on rear of board)
- Other features — watchdog; 2x pushbuttons; 5x LEDs; boot and power configuration headers
- Dimensions — 91 x 63mm
- Power — 5VDC @ 2A; 8W consumption (typ.)
- Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C
- Operating system — Linux 3.15.0
Further details
MYIR expects to begin shipping the Z-turn Lite SBC in August. The board is priced at $69 for model with the single-core Xilinx Zynq-7007S SoC, and $75 with the dual-core Zynq-7010. Additional details are available at MYIR’s Z-turn Lite product page.
