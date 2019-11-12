Compact Kaby Lake signage player has dual 4K HDMI ports

Arbor’s rugged, Linux-friendly “IEC-3900” signage player has a 7th Gen U-Series Core CPU, dual independent 4K HDMI ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, M.2 SATA storage, and a 130 x 124 x 35mm footprint.



Arbor Technology, which recently introduced a rugged ELIT-1930 signage player based on Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake, has now launched an even more rugged signage system with a much more compact form factor that runs on a 7th Gen Kaby Lake processor. The 130 x 124 x 35mm, 0.73 kg IEC-3900 runs Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core, 2.8GHz/3.9GHz Core i7-7600U or 2.6GHz/3.5GHz Core i5-7300U.







IEC-3900

(click images to enlarge)



The IEC-3900 supports -40 to 70°C temperatures with air flow and offers 10G (11ms) shock and 1Grms, IEC 60068-2-64-compliant vibration resistance. Humidity tolerance is listed as 10 ~ 95% @ 70°C (non-condensing).

The system supports up to 16GB of DDR4 via dual slots and provides an M.2 M-key 2280 slot for optional 64GB or 128GB SATA SSDs. The dual HDMI ports can each drive 4K/60Hz video simultaneously.

The IEC-3900 is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 and single GbE and RS-232 ports, each with RJ-45 connectors. The Intel i219LM GbE controller supports Intel vPro and AMT technologies. The wall-mountable, aluminum alloy-built system has a watchdog and a 24V/2A DC input and runs at a maximum of 60W.



Further information

The IEC-3900 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Arbor’s announcement and product page.

