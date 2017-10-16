Compact Kaby Lake module loads up on USB and PCIe

Aaeon’s COM-KBUC6 is a COM Express Type 6 Compact module with “Kaby Lake” Core-U CPUs, 5x PCIe, 12x USB, and 3x SATA III.



Aaeon has revised its Intel 6th Gen Core based COM-SKUC6 COM Express Type 6 Compact module, which we covered in brief in 2015 as part of Intel’s Skylake announcement, as a new “Kaby Lake” based COM-KBUC6. As you can see from a comparison of the side by side block diagrams below, not much has changed with the new COM-KBUC6 module except for a jump to slightly faster 7th Gen Core processors, once again using the dual-core, 15W U-Series.







COM-KBUC6

(click image to enlarge)



The 12V, 95 x 95mm COM-KBUC6 supports 0 to 60˚C temperatures with an optional CPU cooler and heat spreader. Typical power consumption with the i7 CPU is 1.3A @ 12V, says Aaeon.

The COM-KBUC6 supports the following dual-core U-Series chips: 2.2GHz Celeron 3865U, 2.4GHz Core i3-7100U, 2.6GHz/3.5GHz Core i5-7300U, and 2.8GHz/3.9GHz Core i7-7600U. No OS support is listed.

The module can load up to 8GB of DDR3L, and provides 3x SATA III ports, one of which is said to be disabled by default. A GbE controller with WoL support is onboard, and there are 5x PCIe interfaces for up to 8x lanes.







Block diagrams for Kaby Lake based COM-KBUC6 (left) and almost identical, Skylake based COM-SKUC6

(click images to enlarge)



Dual displays are enabled with a combination of VGA and DDI interfaces, as well as dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS, which can optionally be swapped for eDP. Other features include 4x USB 3.0 and 8x USB 2.0 ports, according to both of the spec tables, but only 2x USB 3.0, according to another mention on the product page.

The COM-KBUC6 is further equipped with interfaces including 2x UART, 8-bit GPIO, HD audio, and LPC, HDA, I2C, and SMBus. A watchdog is also available.

The module is supported with Aaeon’s ATX form-factor ECB-920A-A10-0001 carrier. More information on the carrier can be found in our NanoCOM-KBU and NanoCOM-BT COM Express Type 10 Mini stories.



Further information

The COM-KBUC6 is said to be “coming soon.” More information may be found on Aaeon’s COM-KBUC6 product page.

