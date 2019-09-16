Compact Kaby Lake embedded PC supports Linux

Axiomtek’s fanless, rugged “eBOX100-51R-FL” embedded PC runs Linux or Win 10 on a 7th Gen U-series CPU and offers a pair each of GbE, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and serial ports plus a DP++ port and M.2 slots for WiFi and SATA.



Axiomtek announced a compact (142 x 87 x 58mm) embedded computer equipped with a power-efficient Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake U-series processor. Axiomtek calls the rugged eBOX100-51R-FL “the smallest embedded system with Intel Core ULT processor onboard.” Indeed, we have yet to see a smaller U-series based embedded PC. The system joins the larger Kaby Lake-U based Axiomtek ICO500-518.







eBOX100-51R-FL and detail view

The eBOX100-51R-FL runs Linux or Windows 10 IoT on the dual-core, 15W TDP Core i5-7300U (2.6GHz) or Celeron 3965U (2.2GHz). It offers Azure certification and support for Intel AMT 11 and Axiomtek’s AXView 3.0 remote management software. Applications include factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk, and smart retail.

The system is equipped with up to 16GB DDR4-2133 via a single socket, as well as an M.2 B-key 2242 slot for SATA storage such as the optional 128GB SSD. An M.2 E-key 2230 slot supports an optional WiFi module, and there are dual antenna openings.







eBOX100-51R-FL

The eBOX100-51R-FL provides 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports plus a DisplayPort++. The system provides a screw-type 12VDC input with ATX and AT/ATX switches, and there’s an optional 60W power adapter and cord. There’s also a watchdog timer and support for optional wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting kits.

The 1.15 kg computer has an aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel chassis with IP40 protection against ingress. It supports -10 to 50°C temperatures and offers IEC 60068-2-64-compliant vibration resistance (3Grms STD, random, 5-500 Hz, 1 hr/axis) and IEC 60068-2-27-rated shock resistance (50G, half sine, 11ms duration). You also get 10% to 90%, non-condensing humidity tolerance.



Further information

The eBOX100-51R-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page