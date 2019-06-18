Compact Jetson TX2 computer has eight USB 3.0 ports

Aaeon’s rugged “Boxer-8150AI” computer runs Linux on a Jetson TX2 module and features 2x HDMI ports and 8x USB 3.0 ports for hooking up cameras for on-site edge AI analytics.



Like the quad-GbE Boxer-8120AI, the Boxer-8150AI uses an Nvidia Jetson TX2 module and its CUDA-enabled AI libraries to analyze visual information from connected cameras. In this case, the cameras don’t run over Ethernet, but USB 3.0. Like the Boxer-8120AI and Aaeon’s stripped down Boxer-8110AI spinoff, this is a fanless, rugged, Linux-driven device with a compact form factor, in this case measuring 153 x 101 x 45mm.







Boxer-8150AI, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Boxer-8150AI can support up to 8x USB connected cameras or devices, each operating independently of one another for computer vision applications like visual inspection, quality control, and facial recognition. The Jetson TX2 supports AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and Caffe, “and can be configured to utilize the customer’s own AI inference software,” says Aaeon.

By dedicating a USB 3.0 controller chip to every pair of ports, “each chip handles less data traffic overall, improving bandwidth from connected devices and allowing the Boxer-8150AI to maximize processing speeds and framerates,” says Aaeon. ”Higher framerates allow for AI software to process images faster, more reliably and with greater accuracy.”

The Boxer-8150AI ships with Aaeon ACLinux 4.4, but also supports Ubuntu 16.04. The hexa-core Arm-based Jetson TX2 module with its 256-core Pascal graphics also supplies the computer with 8GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC 5.1. Although there’s no mention of it in the Aaeon marketing materials, the TX2 integrates a WiFi radio. The Boxer-8150AI has dual SMA antenna connectors.







Boxer-8150AI detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The system is equipped with GbE, RS-232, micro-USB OTG, and 2x HDMI 2.0 ports. There’s a microSD slot, as well as options including SATA, dual-channel CAN, and a second RS-232 port.

The aluminum-built, 1-Kg computer supports -20 to 50°C and tolerates excessive vibration (random, 3 Grms, 5~500Hz) and humidity (95% @ 40°C, non-condensing). There’s also wide 10-24 VDC range input via a 2-pin terminal block, as well as a remote on/off switch, an LED, and a wallmount kit.



Further information

The Boxer-8150AI is available now for $1,142. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and on its Boxer-8150AI product and shopping pages.