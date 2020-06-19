Compact Jetson TX computer offers CAN and dual M.2 slots

Ibase has launched a fanless, extended temp “EC-3200” AI edge computer that runs Ubuntu on a Jetson TX2 with 5x USB, GbE, HDMI, COM or CAN, external GPIO, and 2x M.2 sockets.



Ibase has announced its first product based on Nvidia’s Arm-based, AI-enabled Jetson product line. The compact, fanless EC-3200 is built around on Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module and ships with a custom BSP based on Ubuntu 16.04, Nvidia’s L4T (Linux4Tegra) 28.2, and Nvidia’s Jetpack 3.2.1 SDK for AI development. Other TX2 based systems include multiple Axiomtek models, including its AIE500-901-FL, and Advantech’s MIC-720AI and MIC-710IVA, among many others.







EC-3200, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module, which falls between the Jetson Nano on the low end and the Xavier NX and AGX Xavier on the high end, features a CPU complex with 2x high-end “Denver 2” cores and 4x Cortex-A57 cores. The module supplies a 256-core Pascal GPU with CUDA-X AI support, as well as 8GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, and 802.11ac with Bluetooth 4.0.

The 137 x 127 x 46mm EC-3200 is equipped with GbE, HDMI 1.4, micro-USB OTG, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. A DB-9 port can be configured as a serial or CAN port, and there is an external 10-pin terminal block interface with 4-in/4-out GPIO.







EC-3200 angle and side views

(click images to enlarge)



An M.2 M-key 2280 slot supports an SSD. There is also an M.2 B-key 3042 and 4x external antenna connectors that support 4G LTE and GPS add-ons. Other features include dual audio jacks and 5x LEDs.

The EC-3200 sports a two-tone black and tangerine case and wall and optional DIN-rail mounts. There are 12V and remote power terminal block inputs, as well as power, reset, and recovery buttons. The system supports -20 to 60°C temperatures and 5%~90%@45°C (non-condensing) humidity.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EC-3200. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.