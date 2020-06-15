Compact Jetson Nano system has a PoE port

Axiomtek’s rugged “AIE100-903-FL” embedded computer runs Ubuntu on Nvidia’s Jetson Nano with HDMI, mini-PCIe, NVMe-ready M.2, 2x USB, and 2x GbE ports, one of which offers PoE.



Axiomtek has launched a compact, rugged edge AI system that runs Ubuntu 18.04 on Nvidia’s power-efficient, AI-enabled Jetson Nano module. The AIE100-903-FL is designed for intelligent edge AI applications such as AI and edge computing, smart retail, and smart city devices. Nvidia’s JetPack 4.3.1 SDK is available for developing AI and deep learning applications.







AIE100-903-FL and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The 147.4 x 129.8 x 34.6mm AIE100-903-FL shares some feature and design qualities with last year’s, 171 x 110 x 57mm AIE500-901-FL , which is based on Nvidia’s older, but more powerful Jetson TX2. The AIE100-903-FL lacks the serial ports or wide-range power input found on the earlier model, and there is only a single USB 3.1 port. However, it offers a 15W PoE capability on one of the two GbE ports to enable input from an IP camera.

Nvidia’s 70 x 45mm Jetson Nano module has a CPU complex of 4x 1.43GHz Cortex-A57 cores that falls in between the Jetson TX1 and TX2. Its 128-core Maxwell GPU is less powerful than the TX1, but it still offers CUDA-X AI and [email protected] support.

The Jetson Nano integrates 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC 5.1 and can run on as little as 5 Watts. Other embedded systems based on the Nano include Aaeon’s smaller Boxer-8220AI and Advantech’s larger MIC-720AI and MIC-710IVA.

The AIE100-903-FL is equipped with a microSD slot and an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe x4 support that supports an optional 128GB or higher NVMe SSD. A mini-PCIe slot supports optional LTE or WiFi modules and is accompanied by a SIM card slot and dual SMA antenna connectors.

The system provides single USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 host ports, as well as a micro-USB port for flashing JetPack images. An HDMI 2.0 port supports 4K2K video.

The AIE100-903-FL has a 12VDC screw-type input along with an optional 60W adapter, power protections, power and reset buttons, and a recovery switch. A wall mount is standard and DIN-rail and VESA mount kits are optional.

The 1 kg system has a -30 to 60°C operating range, 3Grms vibration resistance, and 10% – 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. An optional IP42 cover kit supports semi-outdoor applications.



Further information

The AIE100-903-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

