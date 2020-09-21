Compact in-vehicle gateway offers flexible power switching

Axiomtek’s rugged, Linux-ready“ UST200-83H-FL” is a compact, DIN-rail IoT gateway with an Apollo Lake SoC plus dual isolated GbE, mSATA, CAN, DIO, dual mini-PCIe, and in-vehicle friendly power management.



In-vehicle computers are becoming increasingly diverse, with different systems targeting everything from infotainment to telematics to ADAS and camera integration. Axiomtek’s fanless UST200-83H-FL is billed as an in-vehicle IoT gateway for shuttle buses, police cars, ambulances, cold chain trucks, forklifts, and heavy-duty vehicles. The DIN-rail and wall-mountable system measures only 125 x 100 x 31mm and weighs 0.3 Kg.







UST200-83H-FL and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The UST200-83H-FL is touted for its smart ignition power control, which lets you schedule power on/off events “to protect the vehicle battery from unstable voltage.” You can switch between 12V and 24VDC automotive inputs deployed via terminal blocks. A remote switch and power button are also available. The announcement says you can also switch to a wide-range 9-36VDC mode. We did not see this reflected in the specs, but there is mention of an optional “12V36W” AC/DC adapter.

The system offers a variety of power protections compliant with ISO 7637-2. These include OCP, OVP, UVP, and RPP (reverse polarity protection). Various EMC certifications are also listed.

The UST200-83H-FL runs Ubuntu 18.04 or Windows 10, with support for Axiomtek’s AMS.AXView, on a dual-core, 1.3GHz Atom x5-E3930 from Intel’s Apollo Lake family. The system provides up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM via a single socket along with optional eMMC. A half-size mini-PCIe slot defaults to mSATA, and there also appears to be a second half-size slot that also supports USB and PCIe.

A full-size mini-PCIe slot supports USB and PCIe and is accompanied by a SIM socket and dual antenna mounts. Optional wireless modules include WiFi, 3G, 3G/GPS, and six different international 4G LTE options.

The UST200-83H-FL is further equipped with 2x isolated GbE, 2x USB 2.0 host, 8-bit DIO via a DB9 port, and a VGA port for up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz. There is an optional CANBus 2.0 A/B DB9 port with SocketCAN support, which appears to take the place of the standard serial DB9 port choice of serial console or RS-232/422/485. Other features include a watchdog, TPM 2.0, and 2x LEDs.

The IP20-protected system provides -40 to 70°C support, assuming you use wide-temperature peripherals. There is also MIL-STD-810G-compliant, 3Grms vibration resistance and 0% to 95%, non-condensing, humidity tolerance.

Last year, Axiomtek launched a larger UST100-504-FL automotive PC with 6th or 7th Gen Intel CPUs. The system features the company’s Agent MaaS Suite (AMS) IoT management suite.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the UST200-83H-FL. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.