Compact gateway combines triple HDMI with triple GbE

Nexcom’s rugged, Linux-ready “NISE 52” IoT gateway extends an Apollo Lake SoC with an interesting mix of features for a compact: 3x HDMI, 3x GbE, 8x USB, 2x mini-PCIe, and a DB44 serial port.



Nexcom has announced a 162 x 150 x 26mm NISE 52 IoT gateway that follows other compact NISE systems including the identically sized and Apollo Lake equipped NISE 51. Yet the NISE 52 plugs more — and more unusual — features into the tiny enclosure.







NISE 52, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The NISE 52 supports triple simultaneous displays via 3x HDMI ports. Triple display support is rare on Apollo Lake based systems, although we have seen the feature provided by Avalue’s recent NUC-AP mini-PCs and 3.5-inch ECM-APL2 SBC. In both cases, however, there are 2x HDMI ports combined with another video interface.

No resolution was listed for the HDMI ports, which appear to more suitable for HMI rather than signage. Nexcom calls them “perfect for situations that require display monitors and video walls for constant observation.”

Triple GbE ports is far more common, although less common on such a small system. The Intel I210 based ports support WoL, teaming, and PXE. The gateway’s allotment of 8x USB ports — 6x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 — is surprisingly generous for a mini-PC.

More unusual is the legacy DB44 serial port, which can link up to four COM ports (1x RS232/422/485, 3x RS232), and which is especially useful for “devices that utilize Modbus TCP or RTU protocols,” says Nexcom. The last time we saw a DB44 was a decade ago on systems including Nexcom’s NISE-3142, which we found by searching through our LinuxDevices Archive covering embedded Linux news from 2002 to 2012.

The NISE 52 runs Linux or Win 10 on a quad-core, 1.5GHz Celeron J3455. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 via a single socket. mSATA storage is available on the 2x mini-PCIe slots, which also support optional WiFi/BT and 4G LTE modules. A nano-SIM slot and 2x antenna holes are also on board. Other features include 4x GPI, 4x GPO, an LED, and optional TPM 2.0.

The NISE 52 is powered with a 9-36V DC terminal block input. There is also a remote power on/off switch, an ATX on/off switch, and an optional 24V, 60W adapter.

The ironclad, wall-mountable device supports -5 to 55°C temperatures with ambient air flow and offers 10% to 95% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. You also get 50G shock protection per IEC60068-2-27 and 2Grms vibration resistance per IEC60068-2-64.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NISE 52. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.