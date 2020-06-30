Compact embedded system showcases 5-core HiSilicon HI3559A

Aaeon’s compact “Boxer-8410AI” embedded AI edge system runs Linux on a penta-core, Cortex-A73 and -A53 based HiSilicon HI3559A with an AI-enabled VPU.



Aaeon has posted a product page for its first Boxer computer to support the 5-core, Arm-based HiSilicon HI3559A SoC. Although the HI3559A was announced back in 2017 as a camera SoC that supports up to [email protected] input, the Boxer-8410AI has no MIPI-CSI or other camera interfaces, and the dual GbE ports lack PoE for powering IP cameras.







Boxer-8410AI and HiSilicon HI3559A block diagram

HiSilicon’s HI3559A , which also supports [email protected] processing, is the high-end model among several HI355x SoCs that also include a [email protected] HI3559 and 2.7K HI3556. The HI3559A has an unusual penta-core design with 2x 1.8GHz Cortex-A73 cores with 512KB L2 cache, 2x 1.2GHz Cortex-A53 with 256KB L2 and a third -A53 low-power core clocked at 1GHz to 1.2GHz with 128GB.

The low-power, 3W HI3559A is further equipped with a dual-core, 900MHz Mali-G71 GPU, a dual-channel ISP, a security engine, a 200MHz, Cortex-A7-based sensor hub, and built-in camera effects and audio functions. The AI support originates from the VPU, which offers a quad-core, 700MHz DSP and a dual-core, 840MHz “NNIE” neural network accelerator.

The 150 x 96 x 56mm, 0.5 kg Boxer-8410AI is available with 4GB or 8GB DDR4 and 32GB or 64GB eMMC. There is also a microSD slot and a SATA III bay.







Boxer-8410AI detail views

The Boxer-8410AI is equipped with 2x GbE and single HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 2.0, and micro-USB ports, with the latter used for flashing the HiLinux OS image. You also get a pair of RS-232 DB-9 ports, a console port, and 2x audio jacks.

The system has a 12VDC terminal block input, a remote power switch, and a power button with LED. There is a -20 to 55°C operating range and 1-Grms anti-vibration protection.







HiSilicon Hi3559A development board (left) and Obsbot Tail

Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Boxer-8410AI. More information may be found on Aaeon’s product page.