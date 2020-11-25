Compact embedded system runs Linux on i.MX8M

MiTac’s fanless “ME1-108T” embedded computer runs Linux on an up to quad-core i.MX8M with up to 4GB LPDDR4, up to 32GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 3x USB, and HDMI, DP, serial, mini-PCIe, and 40-pin RPi GPIO.



ICP Germany announced the launch of MiTac’s compact ME1-108T embedded system. Although we have reported on dozens of compute modules and SBCs that run Linux on NXP’s dual- or quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M, the ME1-108T appears to be only the second embedded system using the SoC after Axiomtek’s Agent336.

Note, however, that many SBC vendors offer chassis options, and MNT Research launched a MNT Reform laptop based on the i.MX8M. There are also IoT gateways based on the similar i.MX8M Mini, including Compulab’s SBC-IOT-iMX8 and Eurotech’s ReliaGate 10-14.







ME1-108T (model ME1-8MD-4G32G)

(click images to enlarge)



MiTac, which last month launched a larger, Intel Coffee Lake based MX1-10FEP system, ships the ME1-108T with either the dual- or quad-core i.MX8M clocked at up to 1.3GHz. The i.MX8M integrates a Cortex-M4 MCU and a Vivante GC7000 Lite GPU. Unlike most of the i.MX8 family SoCs, the i.MX8M offers 4K video support. MiTac supplies a BSP with Yocto Sumo and Android 9 Pie, both with Linux Kernel 4.14.98.

The fanless, 140 x 100 x 38.75mm is even smaller than the compact Agent336, but it lacks the Axiomtek system’s more extensive ruggedization features. The sheet-metal enclosed system has a 0 to 55°C operating range with 10% ~ 90% non-condensing relative humidity resistance.

The ME1-108T is available with 1GB to 4GB of 800MHz LPDDR4 and optional 8GB to 32GB eMMC. A microSD slot integrates a SIM card slot for use with the full-size mini-PCIe slot for cellular expansion. Dual SMA antennas are available for optional WiFi and Bluetooth.







ME1-108T (model ME1-8MD-4G32G) detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Dual GbE ports (Realtek RTL8111H and RTL8211FD) are joined by 2x USB 3.0 and single USB 2.0 and RS232/422/485 COM ports. A 40-pin Raspberry Pi compatible GPIO header is available internally and is extended externally via a 10-pin terminal block with 4-in/4-out GPIO, 5V, GND, and terminal.

Media features include a 4K-ready HDMI 2.0 port and an HD-ready DisplayPort 1.2. Realtek ALC5660 audio is available, but we saw no external jack.

The two dual-core SKUs differ in that they remove the DP and COM ports along with one of the two GbE ports. The dual-core ME1-8MD-1G8G SKU offers 1GB RAM and 8GB eMMC while the dual-core ME1-8MD-2G16G gives you 2GB and 16GB. The quad-core ME1-8MD-4G32G SKU has 4GB and 32GB and the full array of ports.

The 12V/3A terminal block input connects to a 12V, 36W adapter. There is also a power button and LED, as well as VESA and wall mounting.



Further information

The ME1-108T is available with undisclosed pricing in dual-core ME1-8MD-1G8G and ME1-8MD-2G16G models and a quad-core ME1-8MD-4G32G SKU. More information may be found in ICP Germany’s announcement and order page and on MiTac’s product page.