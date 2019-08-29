Compact embedded computer features Ryzen Embedded V1000

Ibase’s compact, Ubuntu-ready “CMI300-988” embedded computer is based on its MI988 Mini-ITX board equipped with a quad-core AMD Ryzen Embedded V1807B. Highlights include up to 32GB DDR4, HDMI and DP, and 4x USB 3.1 ports.



Ibase has announced a fanless embedded computer based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor aimed at graphics-intensive retail, automation, and smart office applications. The CMI300-988 has a modest 0 to 45°C operating range but offers other ruggedization features.







CMI300-988, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The CMI300-988 is promoted as a “slim Mini-ITX” system although it’s based on the company’s full-height MI988 Mini-ITX board. The MI988 was teased with no name even before AMD’s V1000 announcement in early 2018 and was released last fall.

By the standards of embedded computers (if not Mini-ITX boards), the 200 x 200 x 62mm CMI300-988 would appear to qualify as “slim.” with its footprint. It is the most compact of all of Ibase’s CMI-branded systems, as shown in the image below. The CMI211-991 supports 4th through 7th Gen Intel Core CPUs while the CMI203-991 runs on 6th or 7th Gen and the CMI222-805 has a Bay Trail Celeron.







CMI300-988 height comparison with other CMI models (left) and MI988 detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The CMI300-988 follows other Ryzen Embedded V1000-based Ibase products including its SI-324 signage system and more recent ET976 COM Express Type 6 module. This is one of the few general embedded computers available based on the V1000 along with Sintrones’ ABOX-5100 , although there are some casino gaming systems such as Advantech-Innocore’s DPX-S445

The CMI300-988 runs Windows 10 or Ubuntu 18.04 with Linux Kernel 4.14.14 on AMD’s top-of-the-line V1807B model with 4x Zen cores and 8x threads clocked to 3.35/3.8GHz. The 35-54W TDP V1807B features the high-end, 11-compute-unit version of AMD’s impressive Vega GPU.

The system defaults to 8GB DDR4, but you can load up to 32GB via dual channels. There’s a 2.5-inch SATA SSD slot that defaults to a 128GB SSD. Other features includes 2x GbE, 2x RS232/422/485, 2x RS232, and 4x USB 3.1 ports. Ibase did not mention whether the USB 3.1 was Gen1 or Gen2, but the V1000 supports the faster, up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2.

Dual displays are available with HDMI and DisplayPorts, and there’s an audio I/O jack. For expansion you get mini-PCIe and M.2 M-Key (2280) slots plus 3x antenna holes for wireless. The spec sheet separately lists PCIe x8, but as you can see from the MI988 spec sheet, this refers to the mini-PCIe slot.

The CMI300-988 has a 3-pin terminal block for 12-24V DC input and ships with an 84W adapter. The front of the panel is given over entirely to a large power button. Wall-mounting is standard and VESA mounting is optional.

The 1.8 kg, aluminum and steel system offers IP30 protection, as well as vibration (0.25 Grms / 5~500Hz) and shock (20G / 11ms) resistance. There’s also 5%~90%@45°C (non-condensing) humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the CMI300-988. More information may be found in Ibase’s CMI300-988 announcement and product page.

