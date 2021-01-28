Compact embedded computer features i.MX8M

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ibase’s compact, -10 to 60°C tolerant “ISR301” embedded system supplies Android and Yocto Linux BSPs for on an i.MX8M with 3GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, GbE, HDMI, 3x USB, 3x COM, and M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion.



Ibase has announced a fanless, i.MX8M-based embedded computer called the ISR301 that appears to be based on its 3.5-inch IBR210 SBC. The semi-rugged, 172 x 162 x 36mm ISR301 supports space-constrained factory automation, machine vision, edge computing, POS, and digital signage applications.







ISR301 (left) and IBR210 SBC

BSPs are available for Android 9 and a Linux distribution based on Yocto 2.5. Although we have seen numerous modules and SBCs based on the i.MX8M, this is one of the relatively few i.MX8M embedded computers, which include MiTac’s ME1-108T and Axiomtek’s Agent336 . Ibase has also previously deployed the i.MX8M on an RM-N8M SMARC module.

The ISR301 supplies the quad-core version of NXP’s Cortex-A53 based i.MX8M clocked at 1.3GHz. The SoC integrates a Cortex-M4F real-time core and a Vivante GC7000Lite/GC7000VLX GPU. Unlike the newer, faster i.MX8M Mini, the i.MX8M supports 4K video with HDR.

The system ships with 3GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. Other features include GbE, 4K ready HDMI, micro-USB OTG, and 2x USB 3.0 host ports. You also get 3x serial ports and a similarly external GPIO link.

The ISR301 integrates an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi/BT and a mini-PCIe with SIM slot for 4G LTE. The system has a 12-24VDC input and a -10 to 60°C operating range and ships with side brackets for mounting.

Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ISR301. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement. At publication time, Ibase had yet to post a product page.