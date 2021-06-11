Compact Elkhart Lake module has 2.5GbE and triple 4K

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Portwell’s Linux-ready “PCOM-B645VG” Compact Type 6 module offers Intel Elkhart Lake E and RE CPUs plus up to 32GB ECC RAM, triple 4K displays, 2.5GbE, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, 6x PCIe 3.0, and -40 to 85°C support.



Portwell, which announced an Intel Elkhart Lake based PQ7-M109 Qseven module last November, has returned with a COM Express Compact Type 6 module with the same, 10nm fabricated Atom x6000 processors. The 95 x 95mm PCOM-B645VG joins other Elkhart Lake based Compact Type 6 modules such as Avnet’s MSC C6C-EL, Kontron’s COMe-cEL6 (E2), TQ’s TQMxE40C1 and TQMxE40C2, and Eurotech’s CPU-161-19 and CPU-161-20.







PCOM-B645VG, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Like all these modules, the PCOM-B645VG supports the standard Elkhart Lake “E” models, and like the Eurotech and TQ models there is support for at least one “RE” part: the quad-core, 1.9GHz Atom x6425RE. The RE models add Intel’s TCC and similar TSN synchronized networking features for soft Real Time applications.

The E models supported by Portwell include the dual-core Atom x6211E, two quad-core models up to the 1.8GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6425E, and the quad-core 1.8GHz/3.0 GHz Pentium J6426 (see chart below). Like the RE part, they all support error-correcting IBECC memory and provide Intel UHD Graphics and the Cortex-M7 based Intel PSE chip for OOB and INB device management. The PCOM-B645VG is available with Ubuntu, Yocto, and Wind River Linux 7 plus Android 10, Windows 10, and “RTOS Windriver.”







PCOM-B645VG block diagram (left) and CPU choices

(click images to enlarge)



The PCOM-B645VG supports up to 32GB DDR4-3200, including IBECC RAM, and offers dual SATA III interfaces and a 2.5GbE controller (MaxLinear GPY215 ). The module supports up to 3x simultaneous 4K displays via DDI interfaces that enable DP, HDMI, eDP, VGA, and dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS.

The module is further equipped with 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 at up to 10Gbps and 8x USB 2.0. Optionally, you can replace this with 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 and a single USB OTG. Other features include 6x PCIe Gen3, HD Audio, 8x GPIO, I2C, UART, LPC, and SMBus. TPM 2.0 and Intel AES security are also available.

The PCOM-B645VG has a 9-18VDC input with AT/ATX and supports a -40 to 85°C temperature range. Options include heatsinks and a choice of Mini-ITX (PCOM-C605), ATX, or PICMG 1.3 form-factor carrier boards.



Further information

The PCOM-B645VG has been “released” at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Portwell’s announcement and product page.

