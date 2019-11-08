Compact edge-AI computer runs Ubuntu on Jetson TX2

Axiomtek’s compact, rugged “AIE500-901-FL” edge-AI computer runs Linux on a hexa-core Jetson TX2 and offers 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x COM or CAN, and M.2, mini-PCIe, and HDMI 2.0.



Axiomtek is back with another fanless, rugged computer for AI that runs Ubuntu Linux 18.04 on Nvidia’s Jetson TX module. The 171 x 110 x 57mm AIE500-901-FL shares many of the features of two other recent TX-based computers from Axiomtek: the larger 366.83 x 210 x 83mm eBOX560-900-FL and the smaller, 141 x 106 x 55mm eBOX800-900-FL.







AIE500-901-FL, front and back

Like the two eBOX systems, the AIE500-901-FL provides dual GbE ports and M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion. Like the eBOX800-900-FL mini-PC, there’s an HDMI 2.0 port with 4K support rather than HD. While the two other TX2-based Ebox systems have single USB 2.0 ports, the AIE500-901-FL supplies 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports and a micro-USB port. It also adds a pair of DB9 serial ports that default to RS-232 but can be reconfigured for CAN via jumpers.

Like the eBOX800-900-FL mini-PC, the 1.6 kg system has IP40 protection, but it lacks the more extensive IP67 protection of the eBOX560-900-FL, which features rugged M12, C3, and N-jack port connectors and offers PoE on one of its GbE ports. Like that extra-rugged system, the new model provides -30 to 60°C support and 3Grms vibration resistance. There’s also 10% – 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance and a 12V or 24V DC input.

Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module features a CPU complex with 2x high-end “Denver 2” cores and 4x Cortex-A57 cores. There’s also a 256-core Pascal GPU with CUDA-X AI support via Nvidia’s JetPack 4.2.1 SDK for AI and machine learning applications.

The Jetson TX2 supplies the AIE500-901-FL with 8GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, and a wireless module with 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth. Axiomtek adds 4x SMA antenna connectors, which also service the optional LTE module that you can load in the full-size mini-PCIe slot. The slot is accompanied by a SIM slot.







AIE500-901-FL front and back detail views

The AIE500-901-FL is equipped with an M.2 M-key 2280 slot that supports PCIe-driven modules and optional 64GB and above SATA SSDs. There’s no mention, however, of the M.2-based NVMe available on the eBOX560-900-FL. Other features include a microSD slot, recovery switch, reset and power buttons, and optional wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting kits.

This week Nvidia announced a smaller, more powerful Jetson with its Xavier NX module. The Xavier NX has much of the CPU and GPU power of the Xavier AGX, but in a smaller Nano footprint with lower power consumption. The $399 module could be seen as a potential TX2 replacement when it ships next March, although Axiomtek notes that the TX2 will be available through 2025.



Further information

The AIE500-901-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.