Compact DIN-railer with 10GbE runs Ubuntu on quad -A72 SoC

IEI’s fanless, rugged “DRPC-330-A7K” embedded computer runs Ubuntu on a Marvell Armada 7040 and offers 10GbE SFP+, 2x GbE, 4x isolated serial, 2x USB, and 3x M.2 connections.



IEI announced a networking-oriented embedded computer called the DRPC-330-A7K that runs Ubuntu 18.10 on Marvell’s Armada 7040 (88F7040). The DIN-rail form-factor system has a -20 to 60°C range with air flow with 10%~95% non-condensing humidity tolerance. It offers 5G shock resistance per IEC68-2-27 and vibration resistance compliant with MIL-STD-810G 514.6C-1.







DRPC-330-A7K (left) and Armada 7040 block diagram

The Armada 7040 has the same quad-core, Cortex-A72 CPU block as the Armada 8040, which we have seen on SolidRun’s ClearFog CX 8K and Marvell MacchiatoBIN boards. However, the cores are clocked to 1.4GHz instead of 2.0GHz and the 7040 has fewer PCIe Gen3, 2.5GbE, and 10GbE interfaces. There is no GPU on either of these headless networking SoCs, but you get networking acceleration, including a packet processor with a security co-processor.

A Linley Group report from a year ago notes that Marvell has discontinued the Armada branding, but that its quad -A72 Octeon TX2 CN913x (PDF) is the successor to the 8040. Marvel acquired Cavium, which made the earlier, 64-bit Arm-based Octeon TX networking processors.

The DRPC-330-A7K, which follows earlier IEI DIN-rail systems such as its Apollo Lake based ITG-100AI, measures 174 x 130 x 58.75. The system ships with 4GB DDR4-2400, 32GB eMMC 5.1, and a microSD slot.

The system features a 10GbE SFP+ port via a Marvell 88F7040 controller and offers 2x 1GbE ports via an 88E1512 chip. A console port is also available. Wireless expansion includes an optional 802.11a/b/g/n/ac modem, which appears to use the listed M.2 A-key 2230 slot (PCIe x1/USB 2.0).







DRPC-330-A7K detail views

There are also 2x M.2 B-key slots. One is a 2280 slot with PCIe x1, which appears to be targeted at SSD storage. The other supports 2280 or 2242 module sizes for (PCIe x1/USB 3.0/USB 2.0) and is accompanied by a SIM card slot. An antenna and RF cable are optional.

The DRPC-330-A7K is further equipped with 2x RS232/422/485 and 2x RS232 serial ports, all with 2.5kV isolation. You also get 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, a watchdog, 3x LEDs, and optional TPM 2.0.

There is a 9-36V DC input via a terminal block along with optional adapter plus power, reset, and clear CMOS buttons. The fanless, 1.3 Kg system has 36V @ 0.86A power consumption. A DIN-rail kit is standard.



Further information

The DRPC-330-A7K appears to be available at an undisclosed price, but may end up on its eshop. More information may be found on IEI’s announcement and product page.

