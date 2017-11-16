Compact DAQ systems offer a choice of 12- or 16-bit I/Os

Advantech’s Linux-ready “MIC-1810” and “MIC-1816” DAQ computers offer 12- and 16-bit analog I/O, respectively, plus 24x DIOs, Intel CPUs, and 4x USB ports.



Advantech’s MIC-1810 and MIC-1816 are digital acquisition computers that run Linux or Windows 7/8/10 on Intel 3rd Gen “Ivy Bridge” processors. If the aging CPU is a turn-off, keep in mind that many DAQ applications don’t require that much processing power, and perhaps Advantech’s “entry-level” label for the systems extends to the price, as well. The 165 x 130 x 59mm, DIN-rail mountable systems should also prove useful for environments with limited space.







MIC-1810 from both sides — the same images were supplied for the MIC-1816

The two systems differ in the resolution of their digital inputs. The MIC-1810 offers 12-bit, 500KS/s, 12-channel DAQ while the MIC-1816 gives you 16-bit 1M S/s, 16-channel capability.

Specifically, the MIC-1810 supplies dual channels of 12-bit analog output at a 500K S/s update rate while the MIC-1816 has dual 16-bit channels with a 3M rate. For analog input, the MIC-1810 provides 16 channels of 12-bit analog input at 800K S/s sampling rate while the MIC-1816 offers 16 channels of 16-bit input with 1M S/s sampling.

Otherwise the two systems appear to be identical. Each provide 24x DIOs, which along with other analog I/Os are presented via detachable terminal blocks running along the bottom of both sides of the enclosures, thereby enabling “direct connection with sensor signals lines,” says Advantech.

Standout DAQ-related features include a waveform generator and support for digital and analog triggers. “For analog input, the user can set an analog trigger to start collecting data only when a certain threshold is crossed, so unnecessary signals can be filtered out,” says the company. A 4,000-sample FIFO is also available along with 2x 32-bit, 10MHz programmable counter/timers.







MIC-1810 (left) and detail view

Both models offer a choice of two dual-core, dual-threaded Ivy Bridge CPUs with 17W TDPs: the 1.GHz Core i3 3217U and the 1.4GHz Celeron 1047UE. They ship with 4G DDR3 RAM and a 2.5-inch SSD slot.

Other features include 2x Gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and HDMI and VGA ports. There are also 2x or 4x RS-232 (DB-9) ports The systems have a 12V DC input and typical 45W consumption, and they operate at 0 to 50°C.







MIC-1810 video intro



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MIC-1810 and MIC-1816. More information may be found at Advantech’s MIC-1810 and MIC-1816 product pages.