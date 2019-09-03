Compact computer has Ryzen V1000, four GbE ports with PoE, and NVMe

Neousys is launching a compact, rugged “POC-500” embedded PC with a Ryzen Embedded V1000, 4x GbE with PoE, 4x USB 3.0, 2x COM, dual displays, an NVMe-ready M.2 slot, and mini-PCIe and MezIO expansion.



We missed Neousys’ announcement of its POC-500 series earlier this summer, but the rugged, compact system is still listed as “coming soon.” This latest member of the company’s ultra-compact POC family is its first AMD-based model, featuring the Ryzen Embedded V1000. The other POC computers run on Intel Apollo Lake and Bay Trail SoCs, such as the similarly DIN-rail form factor, Apollo Lake based POC-300. The V1000 is three times more powerful than Apollo Lake and with much more advanced Vega graphics, says Neousys.







POC-515 and POC-545 front (left) and side views

The 176 x 115 x 64mm POC-500 is not as small as the POC-300, but it’s the smallest V1000-based computer we’ve covered, including Tranquil PC’s Mini Multi Display PC , a 180 x 157 x 54mm system we dubbed a mini-PC. Due to the POC-500’s vertical DIN-rail form factor, we’ll simply refer to it as an embedded computer. (It can also sit on a desktop and there’s optional wall mounting.) Other V1000-based computers include Ibase’s recent, 200 x 200 x 62mm CMI300-988 and Sintrones’ larger ABOX-5100

The POC-500 is available in four models that provide a choice of the V1605B (15W TDP) or the top-of-the-line V1807B (45W TDP), both with 4x Zen cores with 8x threads clocked to 2.0GHz/3.6GHz and 3.35/3.8GHz, respectively. The model with the V1807B, which has 11 Vega graphics compute units rather than eight, also incorporates a fan, which extends the dimensions to 176 x 118 x 81mm.

Each of these models is available either with an open slot that supports Neousys’ homegrown MezIO modules or a slot that’s pre-loaded with the MezIO-R12, which adds a SATA port for 2.5-inch HDD/SSDs as well as 8-channel isolated DIO. Other MezIO modules included multiple GbE with or without PoE, USB 3.0, serial, ignition control, and more.

The four POC-500 SKUs are as follows:

POC-515 — V1605B with open MezIO

POC-516 — V1605B with MezIO-R12 (SATA/DIO)

POC-545 — V1807B with open MezIO and fan

POC-546 — V1807B with MezIO-R12 (SATA/DIO) and fan

The POC-500 systems are otherwise identical. They all support up to 16GB

DDR4-2400 via a single socket. For storage, there’s an M.2 2280 M-key socket (PCIe Gen3 x2) that supports NVMe SSDs, as well as the optional MezIO-R12 SATA storage. There’s also a full-size mini-PCIe slot with internal SIM socket.







POC-500 detail views

The system provides 4x Gigabit Ethernet ports with 802.3at PoE+ Power-over-Ethernet and 4x USB 3.0 ports, all with screw-lock mechanisms for greater reliability. There’s a RS-232/422/485 port and a second DB9 with either RS-422/485 (COM2) or 3x RS-232 (COM 2/3/4).

The POC-500 is further equipped with DisplayPort (4096 x 2160) and VGA ports (1920 x 1200), as well as a 3.5mm audio I/O jack and LEDs. Dual 3-pin terminal blocks provide an 8-35VDC input as well as a remote control with PWR LED output. Various power adapters are optional.

The operating range is up to -25 to 70°C, depending on storage choices. There’s also 10%~90%, non-condensing humidity tolerance and MIL-STD-810G-rated vibration and shock resistance. EMC protections comply with EN 55032 and EN 55024.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” POC-500. More information may be found in Neousys’ POC-500 announcement and product page.

