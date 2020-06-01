Compact Coffee Lake system features hot-swappable SATA

Neousys’ fanless, rugged “Nuvo-7531” embedded controller runs on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs and offers up to 32GB DDR4, 4x GbE, 6x USB, 3x mini-PCIe, dual displays, and a hot-swappable SATA tray.



Neousys announced a rugged embedded system for industrial automation, machine vision, robotics, and automated guided vehicle applications. Like its higher-end, Nvidia Tesla T4 enabled Nuvo-7166GC, the Nuvo-7531 supports Intel’s 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs in 35W and 65W SKUs. This is a smaller, 212 x 165 x 63mm, 2.5 kg system, and it does not require a fan.







Nuvo-7531, front and back

The Nuvo-7531 offers ruggedization features including -25 to 60°C operation, vibration resistance compliant with MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6, Category 4, and shock resistance per Method 516.6, Procedure I, Table 516.6-II. There are EN 55032 and EN 55024 certifications for EMC, as well as humidity tolerance rated at 10%~ 90%, non-condensing. The GbE and USB ports are equipped with screw-lock mechanisms.

Standard SKUs include the top-of-the-line 9th gen Coffee Lake Refresh, octa-core Core i7-9700E clocked at 2.6GHz/4.4GHz. The processors integrate Intel UHD graphics 630 and are accompanied by Intel H310 chipsets. As usual with Neousys, no OS was listed, but Linux should be a good fit.







Nuvo-7531 detail view

You can load up to 32GB DDR4 2666/2400 via a single socket. The system has a hot-swappable, 2.5-inch HDD/ SSD tray along with an M.2 2280 SATA interface. Like the 3x full-size mini-PCIe slots with internal SIM sockets, the M.2 slot is available via a “pet door” on the bottom of the chassis.

The Nuvo-7531 is equipped with 4x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports, You also get 4-in/4-out isolated DIO, an HD-ready DVI-I port, and a 4K-ready DisplayPort. An audio I/O jack is also available.

The system has an 8-35V DC terminal block input with a remote power header with LED. Ignition power control and a 120W AC/DC adapter are optional. Wall mounting is standard and there are options for a DIN-rail kit and a fan kit.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” Nuvo-7531. More information may be found in Neousys’ announcement and product page.